Bracketology: Race is on for No. 1 Seeds
We’re just under two weeks away from this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show, and the race is on for the coveted spots along the No. 1 seed line.
Gonzaga seems like a lock to lead the West Region. At this point, a loss in the West Coast Conference tournament will do little to change the Zags’ overall profile. What it would do, however, is send ripples along the bubble, because as we stand now, the WCC appears to be a one-bid league.
Tennessee earns the final No. 1 seed today. Kentucky and North Carolina are equally strong contenders. And let’s not sleep on Michigan if the Wolverines win their rematch against Michigan State and surge to a Big 10 tournament title. We also have another matchup between Duke and UNC as we await news about the availability of Zion Williamson.
On a housekeeping note … with conference tournaments beginning this week, we’ve eliminated the CAPS referring to automatic bids; those will be reserved now as teams officially punch their tickets (exceptions made for teams traditionally known by their acronym – such as VCU).
UPDATED: March 4, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION
Temple vs. Seton Hall
WEST REGION
Minnesota vs. Arizona State
EAST REGION
Iona vs. Norfolk State
WEST REGION
Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
EAST – Washington, DC
WEST – Anaheim
Columbus
Salt Lake City
1) Virginia
1) Gonzaga
16) Iona / Norfolk St
16) Prairie View / St. Francis
8) Auburn
8) Syracuse
9) St. John’s
9) VCU
San Jose
Hartford
5) Mississippi State
5) Kansas State
12) Temple / Seton Hall
12) Minnesota / Arizona St
4) Kansas
4) Florida State
13) UC-Irvine
13) Vermont
Jacksonville
Tulsa
6) Villanova
6) Nevada
11) Texas
11) Florida
3) LSU
3) Texas Tech
14) Yale
14) Texas State
Des Moines
Des Moines
7) Buffalo
7) Louisville
10) Utah State
10) TCU
2) Michigan State
2) Michigan
15) Loyola-Chicago
15) Montana
MIDWEST – Kansas City
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus
Columbia
1) Tennessee
1) Duke
16) Campbell
16) Sam Houston St
8) Washington
8) Baylor
9) Oklahoma
9) Ole Miss
San Jose
Hartford
5) Virginia Tech
5) Maryland
12) Lipscomb
12) Belmont
4) Wisconsin
4) Marquette
13) New Mexico St
13) Old Dominion
Salt Lake City
Tulsa
6) Iowa State
6) Cincinnati
11) Alabama
11) NC State
3) Houston
3) Purdue
14) South Dakota St
14) Hofstra
Jacksonville
Columbus
7) Wofford
7) Iowa
10) Ohio State
10) UCF
2) North Carolina
2) Kentucky
15) Colgate
15) Wright State
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
Florida
Minnesota
Georgetown
Providence
Texas
Arizona State
Clemson
Memphis
NC State
Temple
Furman
UNC-Greensboro
Alabama
Seton Hall
Xavier
Creighton
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State
Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota
BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas
SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama
Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
