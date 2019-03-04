Bracketology: Race is on for No. 1 Seeds

We’re just under two weeks away from this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show, and the race is on for the coveted spots along the No. 1 seed line.

Gonzaga seems like a lock to lead the West Region. At this point, a loss in the West Coast Conference tournament will do little to change the Zags’ overall profile. What it would do, however, is send ripples along the bubble, because as we stand now, the WCC appears to be a one-bid league.

Tennessee earns the final No. 1 seed today. Kentucky and North Carolina are equally strong contenders. And let’s not sleep on Michigan if the Wolverines win their rematch against Michigan State and surge to a Big 10 tournament title. We also have another matchup between Duke and UNC as we await news about the availability of Zion Williamson.

On a housekeeping note … with conference tournaments beginning this week, we’ve eliminated the CAPS referring to automatic bids; those will be reserved now as teams officially punch their tickets (exceptions made for teams traditionally known by their acronym – such as VCU).

UPDATED: March 4, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

EAST REGION Temple vs. Seton Hall WEST REGION Minnesota vs. Arizona State EAST REGION Iona vs. Norfolk State WEST REGION Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)

EAST – Washington, DC WEST – Anaheim Columbus Salt Lake City 1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga 16) Iona / Norfolk St 16) Prairie View / St. Francis 8) Auburn 8) Syracuse 9) St. John’s 9) VCU San Jose Hartford 5) Mississippi State 5) Kansas State 12) Temple / Seton Hall 12) Minnesota / Arizona St 4) Kansas 4) Florida State 13) UC-Irvine 13) Vermont Jacksonville Tulsa 6) Villanova 6) Nevada 11) Texas 11) Florida 3) LSU 3) Texas Tech 14) Yale 14) Texas State Des Moines Des Moines 7) Buffalo 7) Louisville 10) Utah State 10) TCU 2) Michigan State 2) Michigan 15) Loyola-Chicago 15) Montana MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville Columbus Columbia 1) Tennessee 1) Duke 16) Campbell 16) Sam Houston St 8) Washington 8) Baylor 9) Oklahoma 9) Ole Miss San Jose Hartford 5) Virginia Tech 5) Maryland 12) Lipscomb 12) Belmont 4) Wisconsin 4) Marquette 13) New Mexico St 13) Old Dominion Salt Lake City Tulsa 6) Iowa State 6) Cincinnati 11) Alabama 11) NC State 3) Houston 3) Purdue 14) South Dakota St 14) Hofstra Jacksonville Columbus 7) Wofford 7) Iowa 10) Ohio State 10) UCF 2) North Carolina 2) Kentucky 15) Colgate 15) Wright State

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT Florida Minnesota Georgetown Providence Texas Arizona State Clemson Memphis NC State Temple Furman UNC-Greensboro Alabama Seton Hall Xavier Creighton

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota

BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas

SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama

Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

