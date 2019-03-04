Bracketology: Race is on for No. 1 Seeds

Dave Ommen
NBC Sports

We’re just under two weeks away from this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show, and the race is on for the coveted spots along the No. 1 seed line.

Gonzaga seems like a lock to lead the West Region.  At this point, a loss in the West Coast Conference tournament will do little to change the Zags’ overall profile.  What it would do, however, is send ripples along the bubble, because as we stand now, the WCC appears to be a one-bid league.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Tennessee earns the final No. 1 seed today.  Kentucky and North Carolina are equally strong contenders.  And let’s not sleep on Michigan if the Wolverines win their rematch against Michigan State and surge to a Big 10 tournament title.  We also have another matchup between Duke and UNC as we await news about the availability of Zion Williamson.

NBC Sports Top 25 | Bubble Watch

On a housekeeping note … with conference tournaments beginning this week, we’ve eliminated the CAPS referring to automatic bids; those will be reserved now as teams officially punch their tickets (exceptions made for teams traditionally known by their acronym – such as VCU).

UPDATED: March 4, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

EAST REGION

Temple vs. Seton Hall

WEST REGION

Minnesota vs. Arizona State

EAST REGION

Iona vs. Norfolk State

WEST REGION

Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)

EAST Washington, DC  

WEST – Anaheim        

Columbus

Salt Lake City

1) Virginia

1) Gonzaga

16) Iona / Norfolk St

16) Prairie View / St. Francis

8) Auburn

8) Syracuse

9) St. John’s

9) VCU

San Jose

Hartford

5) Mississippi State

5) Kansas State

12) Temple / Seton Hall

12) Minnesota / Arizona St

4) Kansas

4) Florida State

13) UC-Irvine

13) Vermont

Jacksonville

Tulsa

6) Villanova

6) Nevada

11) Texas

11) Florida

3) LSU

3) Texas Tech

14) Yale

14) Texas State

Des Moines

Des Moines

7) Buffalo

7) Louisville

10) Utah State

10) TCU

2) Michigan State

2) Michigan

15) Loyola-Chicago

15) Montana

MIDWEST – Kansas City

SOUTH – Louisville

Columbus

Columbia

1) Tennessee

1) Duke

16) Campbell

16) Sam Houston St

8) Washington

8) Baylor

9) Oklahoma

9) Ole Miss

San Jose

Hartford

5) Virginia Tech

5) Maryland

12) Lipscomb

12) Belmont

4) Wisconsin

4) Marquette

13) New Mexico St

13) Old Dominion

Salt Lake City

Tulsa

6) Iowa State

6) Cincinnati

11) Alabama

11) NC State

3) Houston

3) Purdue

14) South Dakota St

14) Hofstra

Jacksonville

Columbus

7) Wofford

7) Iowa

10) Ohio State

10) UCF

2) North Carolina

2) Kentucky

15) Colgate

15) Wright State

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes

Last 4 IN     

First 4 OUT

Next 4 OUT

Florida

Minnesota

Georgetown

Providence

Texas

Arizona State

Clemson

Memphis

NC State

Temple

Furman

UNC-Greensboro

Alabama

Seton Hall

Xavier

Creighton

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota

BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas

SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama

Big East (4): MARQUETTE, Villanova, St. John’s, Seton Hall

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

What to Read Next