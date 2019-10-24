Bracketology: Michigan State headlines opening Field of 68
Every Selection Sunday journey begins somewhere. This year, that somewhere is East Lansing.
To no one’s surprise, Michigan State headlines our preseason edition of Bracketology. The Spartans have the talent, experience and depth to reach another Final Four.
MSU is joined at the top of the bracket by Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas. A host of other familiar names are close behind: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Maryland and North Carolina. Other top four seeds include reigning National Champion Virginia and runner-up Texas Tech.
From there, the bracket is an open canvas.
The Big East figures to be a gauntlet – with seven or even eight teams in the mix. The Atlantic 10 and American conferences should place multiple teams in the field; both leagues are deeper than a year ago. It’s also highly likely that the Pac-12 returns to a more normal five or six bids.
Considering those points, and factoring in some capable at-large mid-majors, the odds of a power conference harnessing eight (or more) bids seems unlikely. At this point, on paper at least, expect a more balanced bracket come March.
PRESEASON BRACKET PROJECTION
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION
Arizona State vs. Illinois
WEST REGION
Ole Miss vs. Notre Dame
EAST REGION
NC CENTRAL vs. LIU-BROOKLYN
SOUTH REGION
NEW ORLEANS vs. PRAIRIE VIEW AM
MIDWEST – Indianapolis
EAST – New York
Cleveland
Cleveland
1) MICHIGAN STATE
1) KENTUCKY
16) IONA
16) NC CENT / LIU-BROOK
8) NC State
8) Washington
9) Creighton
9) Florida State
Sacramento
Tampa
5) Arizona
5) Baylor
12) HARVARD
12) E. TENNESSEE ST
4) Xavier
4) Villanova
13) LIBERTY
13) VERMONT
Greensboro
St. Louis
6) Houston
6) Saint Mary’s
11) Arizona St / Illinois
11) Texas
3) North Carolina
3) Ohio State
14) CHARLESTON
14) BOWLING GREEN
Tampa
Greensboro
7) Davidson
7) Auburn
10) Wisconsin
10) Iowa State
2) Florida
2) Duke
15) RADFORD
15) GA SOUTHERN
WEST – Los Angeles
SOUTH – Houston
Omaha
St. Louis
1) KANSAS
1) LOUISVILLE
16) NO COLORADO
16) NEW ORLEANS / PVAM
8) Marquette
8) Colorado
9) Cincinnati
9) Providence
Sacramento
Omaha
5) Purdue
5) MEMPHIS
12) NEW MEXICO ST
12) MISSOURI STATE
4) Virginia
4) Texas Tech
13) MURRAY STATE
13) W. KENTUCKY
Spokane
Albany
6) UTAH STATE
6) LSU
11) Ole Miss / Notre Dame
11) Michigan
3) OREGON
3) SETON HALL
14) NORTH DAKOTA ST
14) COLGATE
Spokane
Albany
7) Tennessee
7) VCU
10) Dayton
10) Alabama
2) GONZAGA
2) Maryland
15) UC-SANTA BARBARA
15) RADFORD
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
Iowa State
Ole Miss
Georgetown
Georgia
Alabama
Illinois
USC
Iowa
Texas
Arizona State
Oklahoma State
South Florida
Michigan
Notre Dame
Wichita State
Mississippi State
TOP SEED LINE: Michigan State is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (7): MICHIGAN STATE, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois
SEC (7): KENTUCKY, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss
ACC (7): LOUISVILLE, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, NC State, Florida State, Notre Dame
Big East (6): SETON HALL, Villanova, Xavier, Marquette, Providence, Creighton
BIG 12 (5): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas
Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Arizona State
American (3): MEMPHIS, Houston, Cincinnati
Atlantic 10 (3): VCU, Davidson, Dayton
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (1): UTAH STATE
ONE BID LEAGUES: BOWLING GREEN (MAC), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (SOUTHERN) MISSOURI STATE (MVC), IONA (MAAC), WESTERN KENTUCKY (C-USA), GEORGIA SOUTHERN (SBELT), HARVARD (IVY), NORTHERN COLORADO (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), NEW ORLEANS (SLND), UC-SANTA BARBARA (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), NC CENTRAL (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), PRAIRIE VIEW (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.