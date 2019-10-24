Bracketology: Michigan State headlines opening Field of 68

Dave Ommen
NBC Sports

Every Selection Sunday journey begins somewhere.  This year, that somewhere is East Lansing.

To no one’s surprise, Michigan State headlines our preseason edition of Bracketology.  The Spartans have the talent, experience and depth to reach another Final Four.

MSU is joined at the top of the bracket by Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas.  A host of other familiar names are close behind: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Maryland and North Carolina.  Other top four seeds include reigning National Champion Virginia and runner-up Texas Tech.

From there, the bracket is an open canvas.

The Big East figures to be a gauntlet – with seven or even eight teams in the mix.  The Atlantic 10 and American conferences should place multiple teams in the field; both leagues are deeper than a year ago.  It’s also highly likely that the Pac-12 returns to a more normal five or six bids.

Considering those points, and factoring in some capable at-large mid-majors, the odds of a power conference harnessing eight (or more) bids seems unlikely.  At this point, on paper at least, expect a more balanced bracket come March.

PRESEASON BRACKET PROJECTION

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

MIDWEST REGION

Arizona State vs. Illinois

WEST REGION

Ole Miss vs. Notre Dame

EAST REGION

 NC CENTRAL vs. LIU-BROOKLYN

SOUTH REGION

NEW ORLEANS vs. PRAIRIE VIEW AM

MIDWEST Indianapolis  

EAST – New York                 

Cleveland

Cleveland

1) MICHIGAN STATE

1) KENTUCKY

16) IONA

16) NC CENT / LIU-BROOK 

8) NC State

8) Washington

9) Creighton

9) Florida State

Sacramento

Tampa

5) Arizona

5) Baylor

12) HARVARD

12) E. TENNESSEE ST

4) Xavier

4) Villanova

13) LIBERTY

13) VERMONT

Greensboro

St. Louis

6) Houston

6) Saint Mary’s

11) Arizona St / Illinois

11) Texas

3) North Carolina

3) Ohio State

14) CHARLESTON

14) BOWLING GREEN

Tampa

Greensboro

7) Davidson

7) Auburn

10) Wisconsin

10) Iowa State

2) Florida

2) Duke

15) RADFORD

15) GA SOUTHERN

WEST – Los Angeles

SOUTH – Houston

Omaha

St. Louis

1) KANSAS

1) LOUISVILLE

16) NO COLORADO

16) NEW ORLEANS / PVAM

8) Marquette

8) Colorado

9) Cincinnati

9) Providence

Sacramento

Omaha

5) Purdue

5) MEMPHIS

12) NEW MEXICO ST

12) MISSOURI STATE

4) Virginia

4) Texas Tech

13) MURRAY STATE

13) W. KENTUCKY

Spokane

Albany

6) UTAH STATE

6) LSU

11) Ole Miss / Notre Dame

11) Michigan

3) OREGON

3) SETON HALL

14) NORTH DAKOTA ST

14) COLGATE

Spokane

Albany

7) Tennessee

7) VCU

10) Dayton

10) Alabama

2) GONZAGA

2) Maryland

15) UC-SANTA BARBARA

15) RADFORD

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes

Last 4 IN     

First 4 OUT

Next 4 OUT

Iowa State

Ole Miss

Georgetown

Georgia

Alabama

Illinois

USC

Iowa

Texas

Arizona State

Oklahoma State

South Florida

Michigan

Notre Dame

Wichita State

Mississippi State

TOP SEED LINE: Michigan State is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (7): MICHIGAN STATE, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois

SEC (7): KENTUCKY, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss

ACC (7): LOUISVILLE, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, NC State, Florida State, Notre Dame

Big East (6): SETON HALL, Villanova, Xavier, Marquette, Providence, Creighton

BIG 12 (5): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas

Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Arizona State

American (3): MEMPHIS, Houston, Cincinnati

Atlantic 10 (3): VCU, Davidson, Dayton

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): UTAH STATE

ONE BID LEAGUES: BOWLING GREEN (MAC), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (SOUTHERN) MISSOURI STATE (MVC), IONA (MAAC), WESTERN KENTUCKY (C-USA), GEORGIA SOUTHERN (SBELT), HARVARD (IVY), NORTHERN COLORADO (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), NEW ORLEANS (SLND), UC-SANTA BARBARA (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), NC CENTRAL (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), PRAIRIE VIEW (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

