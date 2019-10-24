Bracketology: Michigan State headlines opening Field of 68

Every Selection Sunday journey begins somewhere. This year, that somewhere is East Lansing.

To no one’s surprise, Michigan State headlines our preseason edition of Bracketology. The Spartans have the talent, experience and depth to reach another Final Four.

MSU is joined at the top of the bracket by Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas. A host of other familiar names are close behind: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Maryland and North Carolina. Other top four seeds include reigning National Champion Virginia and runner-up Texas Tech.

From there, the bracket is an open canvas.

The Big East figures to be a gauntlet – with seven or even eight teams in the mix. The Atlantic 10 and American conferences should place multiple teams in the field; both leagues are deeper than a year ago. It’s also highly likely that the Pac-12 returns to a more normal five or six bids.

Considering those points, and factoring in some capable at-large mid-majors, the odds of a power conference harnessing eight (or more) bids seems unlikely. At this point, on paper at least, expect a more balanced bracket come March.

PRESEASON BRACKET PROJECTION

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

MIDWEST REGION Arizona State vs. Illinois WEST REGION Ole Miss vs. Notre Dame EAST REGION NC CENTRAL vs. LIU-BROOKLYN SOUTH REGION NEW ORLEANS vs. PRAIRIE VIEW AM

MIDWEST – Indianapolis EAST – New York Cleveland Cleveland 1) MICHIGAN STATE 1) KENTUCKY 16) IONA 16) NC CENT / LIU-BROOK 8) NC State 8) Washington 9) Creighton 9) Florida State Sacramento Tampa 5) Arizona 5) Baylor 12) HARVARD 12) E. TENNESSEE ST 4) Xavier 4) Villanova 13) LIBERTY 13) VERMONT Greensboro St. Louis 6) Houston 6) Saint Mary’s 11) Arizona St / Illinois 11) Texas 3) North Carolina 3) Ohio State 14) CHARLESTON 14) BOWLING GREEN Tampa Greensboro 7) Davidson 7) Auburn 10) Wisconsin 10) Iowa State 2) Florida 2) Duke 15) RADFORD 15) GA SOUTHERN WEST – Los Angeles SOUTH – Houston Omaha St. Louis 1) KANSAS 1) LOUISVILLE 16) NO COLORADO 16) NEW ORLEANS / PVAM 8) Marquette 8) Colorado 9) Cincinnati 9) Providence Sacramento Omaha 5) Purdue 5) MEMPHIS 12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) MISSOURI STATE 4) Virginia 4) Texas Tech 13) MURRAY STATE 13) W. KENTUCKY Spokane Albany 6) UTAH STATE 6) LSU 11) Ole Miss / Notre Dame 11) Michigan 3) OREGON 3) SETON HALL 14) NORTH DAKOTA ST 14) COLGATE Spokane Albany 7) Tennessee 7) VCU 10) Dayton 10) Alabama 2) GONZAGA 2) Maryland 15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) RADFORD

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT Iowa State Ole Miss Georgetown Georgia Alabama Illinois USC Iowa Texas Arizona State Oklahoma State South Florida Michigan Notre Dame Wichita State Mississippi State

TOP SEED LINE: Michigan State is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (7): MICHIGAN STATE, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois

SEC (7): KENTUCKY, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss

ACC (7): LOUISVILLE, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, NC State, Florida State, Notre Dame

Big East (6): SETON HALL, Villanova, Xavier, Marquette, Providence, Creighton

BIG 12 (5): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas

Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Arizona State

American (3): MEMPHIS, Houston, Cincinnati

Atlantic 10 (3): VCU, Davidson, Dayton

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): UTAH STATE

ONE BID LEAGUES: BOWLING GREEN (MAC), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (SOUTHERN) MISSOURI STATE (MVC), IONA (MAAC), WESTERN KENTUCKY (C-USA), GEORGIA SOUTHERN (SBELT), HARVARD (IVY), NORTHERN COLORADO (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), NEW ORLEANS (SLND), UC-SANTA BARBARA (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), NC CENTRAL (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), PRAIRIE VIEW (SWAC)

