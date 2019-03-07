Bracketology: Keep an eye on LSU

Keep an eye on LSU. The Tigers continue inching their way up the seed list, grabbing the final No. 2 seed this morning, passing Michigan State. Following last night’s win at Florida, the Bayou Bengals are 9-2 vs. Quad 1 teams, including wins over both Tennessee and Kentucky, and are 9-1 in true road games.

For various reasons, next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville will be worth the price of admission. Tennessee and Kentucky are jockeying for No. 1 seeds; and what if LSU wins the SEC tourney, beating Kentucky and/or Tennessee again? They would have to be in the discussion, right?

It was a mixed night on the bubble, with Seton Hall winning a huge home game against Marquette. It was an equally rough night for North Carolina State, who lost at home to Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack are squarely on the cutline heading into the ACC tournament.

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

MIDWEST REGION Texas vs. Creighton SOUTH REGION Temple vs. Alabama EAST REGION Iona vs. Norfolk State WEST REGION Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)

EAST – Washington, DC WEST – Anaheim Columbia Salt Lake City 1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga 16) Iona / Norfolk State 16) Prairie View / St. Francis 8) Oklahoma 8) Syracuse 9) UCF 9) Baylor San Jose Hartford 5) Villanova 5) Maryland 12) Belmont 12) Lipscomb 4) Kansas State 4) Florida State 13) UC-Irvine 13) Vermont Des Moines Tulsa 6) Cincinnati 6) Nevada 11) TCU 11) Ohio State 3) Michigan State 3) Texas Tech 14) Yale 14) Georgia Southern Jacksonville Des Moines 7) Buffalo 7) Louisville 10) Seton Hall 10) St. John’s 2) LSU 2) Michigan 15) Loyola-Chicago 15) Montana MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville Columbus Columbia 1) Tennessee 1) Duke 16) Campbell 16) Sam Houston State 8) Wofford 8) Washington 9) VCU 9) Ole Miss Hartford San Jose 5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette 12) Texas / Creighton 12) Alabama / Temple 4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas 13) Old Dominion 13) New Mexico State Salt Lake City Tulsa 6) Mississippi State 6) Iowa State 11) Arizona State 11) Florida 3) Houston 3) Purdue 14) South Dakota State 14) Hofstra Jacksonville Columbus 7) Auburn 7) Iowa 10) Minnesota 10) Utah State 2) North Carolina 2) Kentucky 15) Colgate 15) Wright State

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT Ohio State Alabama NC State Murray State Arizona State Texas Clemson Indiana TCU Temple Furman Butler Florida Creighton UNC-Greensboro Georgetown

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Texas

SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama

ACC (7): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

