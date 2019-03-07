Bracketology: Keep an eye on LSU
Keep an eye on LSU. The Tigers continue inching their way up the seed list, grabbing the final No. 2 seed this morning, passing Michigan State. Following last night’s win at Florida, the Bayou Bengals are 9-2 vs. Quad 1 teams, including wins over both Tennessee and Kentucky, and are 9-1 in true road games.
For various reasons, next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville will be worth the price of admission. Tennessee and Kentucky are jockeying for No. 1 seeds; and what if LSU wins the SEC tourney, beating Kentucky and/or Tennessee again? They would have to be in the discussion, right?
It was a mixed night on the bubble, with Seton Hall winning a huge home game against Marquette. It was an equally rough night for North Carolina State, who lost at home to Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack are squarely on the cutline heading into the ACC tournament.
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION
Texas vs. Creighton
SOUTH REGION
Temple vs. Alabama
EAST REGION
Iona vs. Norfolk State
WEST REGION
Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
EAST – Washington, DC
WEST – Anaheim
Columbia
Salt Lake City
1) Virginia
1) Gonzaga
16) Iona / Norfolk State
16) Prairie View / St. Francis
8) Oklahoma
8) Syracuse
9) UCF
9) Baylor
San Jose
Hartford
5) Villanova
5) Maryland
12) Belmont
12) Lipscomb
4) Kansas State
4) Florida State
13) UC-Irvine
13) Vermont
Des Moines
Tulsa
6) Cincinnati
6) Nevada
11) TCU
11) Ohio State
3) Michigan State
3) Texas Tech
14) Yale
14) Georgia Southern
Jacksonville
Des Moines
7) Buffalo
7) Louisville
10) Seton Hall
10) St. John’s
2) LSU
2) Michigan
15) Loyola-Chicago
15) Montana
MIDWEST – Kansas City
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus
Columbia
1) Tennessee
1) Duke
16) Campbell
16) Sam Houston State
8) Wofford
8) Washington
9) VCU
9) Ole Miss
Hartford
San Jose
5) Virginia Tech
5) Marquette
12) Texas / Creighton
12) Alabama / Temple
4) Wisconsin
4) Kansas
13) Old Dominion
13) New Mexico State
Salt Lake City
Tulsa
6) Mississippi State
6) Iowa State
11) Arizona State
11) Florida
3) Houston
3) Purdue
14) South Dakota State
14) Hofstra
Jacksonville
Columbus
7) Auburn
7) Iowa
10) Minnesota
10) Utah State
2) North Carolina
2) Kentucky
15) Colgate
15) Wright State
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
Ohio State
Alabama
NC State
Murray State
Arizona State
Texas
Clemson
Indiana
TCU
Temple
Furman
Butler
Florida
Creighton
UNC-Greensboro
Georgetown
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State
BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Texas
SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama
ACC (7): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
