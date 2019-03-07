Bracketology: Keep an eye on LSU

Dave Ommen
NBC Sports

Keep an eye on LSU.  The Tigers continue inching their way up the seed list, grabbing the final No. 2 seed this morning, passing Michigan State.  Following last night’s win at Florida, the Bayou Bengals are 9-2 vs. Quad 1 teams, including wins over both Tennessee and Kentucky, and are 9-1 in true road games.

For various reasons, next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville will be worth the price of admission.  Tennessee and Kentucky are jockeying for No. 1 seeds; and what if LSU wins the SEC tourney, beating Kentucky and/or Tennessee again?  They would have to be in the discussion, right?

It was a mixed night on the bubble, with Seton Hall winning a huge home game against Marquette.  It was an equally rough night for North Carolina State, who lost at home to Georgia Tech.  The Wolfpack are squarely on the cutline heading into the ACC tournament.

UPDATED: March 7, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

MIDWEST REGION

Texas vs. Creighton

SOUTH REGION

Temple vs. Alabama

EAST REGION

Iona vs. Norfolk State

WEST REGION

Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)

EAST Washington, DC     

WEST – Anaheim      

Columbia

Salt Lake City

1) Virginia

1) Gonzaga

16) Iona / Norfolk State

16) Prairie View / St. Francis

8) Oklahoma

8) Syracuse

9) UCF

9) Baylor

San Jose

Hartford

5) Villanova

5) Maryland

12) Belmont

12) Lipscomb

4) Kansas State

4) Florida State

13) UC-Irvine

13) Vermont

Des Moines

Tulsa

6) Cincinnati

6) Nevada

11) TCU

11) Ohio State

3) Michigan State

3) Texas Tech

14) Yale

14) Georgia Southern

Jacksonville

Des Moines

7) Buffalo

7) Louisville

10) Seton Hall

10) St. John’s

2) LSU

2) Michigan

15) Loyola-Chicago

15) Montana

MIDWEST – Kansas City

SOUTH – Louisville

Columbus

Columbia

1) Tennessee

1) Duke

16) Campbell

16) Sam Houston State

8) Wofford

8) Washington

9) VCU

9) Ole Miss

Hartford

San Jose

5) Virginia Tech

5) Marquette

12) Texas / Creighton

12) Alabama / Temple

4) Wisconsin

4) Kansas

13) Old Dominion

13) New Mexico State

Salt Lake City

Tulsa

6) Mississippi State

6) Iowa State

11) Arizona State

11) Florida

3) Houston

3) Purdue

14) South Dakota State

14) Hofstra

Jacksonville

Columbus

7) Auburn

7) Iowa

10) Minnesota

10) Utah State

2) North Carolina

2) Kentucky

15) Colgate

15) Wright State

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes

Last 4 IN     

First 4 OUT

Next 4 OUT

Ohio State

Alabama

NC State

Murray State

Arizona State

Texas

Clemson

Indiana

TCU

Temple

Furman

Butler

Florida

Creighton

UNC-Greensboro

Georgetown

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Texas

SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama

ACC (7): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

