Bracketology: Carolina, Kentucky move up
We begin a new week with two new No. 1 seeds … North Carolina and Kentucky. The Tar Heels arrive after completing a season sweep of Duke. The Wildcats arrive after beating Florida and having Tennessee fall at Auburn.
The Blue Devils and Volunteers are next on the Seed List and could move back up with strong tourney showings. Keep an eye, too, on Michigan State. The Spartans beat Michigan a second time and winning the Big Ten tournament would put them in the conversation for a one seed.
Along the bubble, a few early-round tournament games might well end up being de-facto elimination games, especially in the ACC, Big East, and Big 10. The cutline is a very unsettled landscape and it’s likely to change several times between now and Sunday.
Then we have teams like Belmont and Furman, both of whom must sit, wait, and watch. It’s going to be a long week.
UPDATED: March 11, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION
Creighton vs. UNC-Greensboro
SOUTH REGION
Ohio State vs. Clemson
EAST REGION
Iona vs. Norfolk State
WEST REGION
Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST – Washington, DC
WEST – Anaheim
Columbia
Salt Lake City
1) Virginia
1) Gonzaga
16) Iona / St. Francis (PA)
16) Prairie View / Norfolk St
8) Ole Miss
8) Iowa
9) VCU
9) Baylor
San Jose
Hartford
5) Maryland
5) Mississippi State
12) LIBERTY
12) Creighton / NC-Greensboro
4) Kansas State
4) Florida State
13) New Mexico State
13) Vermont
Des Moines
Tulsa
6) Cincinnati
6) Nevada
11) Arizona State
11) St. John’s
3) Michigan
3) Texas Tech
14) Hofstra
14) Harvard
Jacksonville
Des Moines
7) Louisville
7) Wofford
10) Utah State
10) Syracuse
2) LSU
2) Michigan State
15) Colgate
15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus
Columbia
1) Kentucky
1) North Carolina
16) Omaha
16) Sam Houston State
8) Oklahoma
8) UCF
9) Seton Hall
9) Washington
Hartford
San Jose
5) Virginia Tech
5) Marquette
12) MURRAY STATE
12) Ohio State / Clemson
4) Wisconsin
4) Kansas
13) Old Dominion
13) UC-Irvine
Salt Lake City
Tulsa
6) Auburn
6) Villanova
11) Indiana
11) TCU
3) Houston
3) Purdue
14) Montana
14) Georgia State
Jacksonville
Columbus
7) Iowa State
7) Buffalo
10) Minnesota
10) Temple
2) Duke
2) Tennessee
15) Wright State
15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
TCU
Ohio State
NC State
Florida
St. John’s
Creighton
Georgetown
Alabama
Arizona State
UNC-Greensboro
Belmont
Texas
Indiana
Clemson
Furman
Xavier
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson
BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU
SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), Omaha (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
