Bracketology: Carolina, Kentucky move up

Dave Ommen
NBC Sports

We begin a new week with two new No. 1 seeds … North Carolina and Kentucky.  The Tar Heels arrive after completing a season sweep of Duke.  The Wildcats arrive after beating Florida and having Tennessee fall at Auburn.

The Blue Devils and Volunteers are next on the Seed List and could move back up with strong tourney showings.  Keep an eye, too, on Michigan State.  The Spartans beat Michigan a second time and winning the Big Ten tournament would put them in the conversation for a one seed.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Along the bubble, a few early-round tournament games might well end up being de-facto elimination games, especially in the ACC, Big East, and Big 10.  The cutline is a very unsettled landscape and it’s likely to change several times between now and Sunday.

Then we have teams like Belmont and Furman, both of whom must sit, wait, and watch.  It’s going to be a long week.

UPDATED: March 11, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

MIDWEST REGION

Creighton vs. UNC-Greensboro

SOUTH REGION

Ohio State vs. Clemson

EAST REGION

Iona vs. Norfolk State

WEST REGION

Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

EAST Washington, DC        

WEST – Anaheim      

Columbia

Salt Lake City

1) Virginia

1) Gonzaga

16) Iona / St. Francis (PA)

16) Prairie View / Norfolk St

8) Ole Miss

8) Iowa

9) VCU

9) Baylor

San Jose

Hartford

5) Maryland

5) Mississippi State

12) LIBERTY

12) Creighton / NC-Greensboro

4) Kansas State

4) Florida State

13) New Mexico State

13) Vermont

Des Moines

Tulsa

6) Cincinnati

6) Nevada

11) Arizona State

11) St. John’s

3) Michigan

3) Texas Tech

14) Hofstra

14) Harvard

Jacksonville

Des Moines

7) Louisville

7) Wofford

10) Utah State

10) Syracuse

2) LSU

2) Michigan State

15) Colgate

15) BRADLEY

MIDWEST – Kansas City

SOUTH – Louisville

Columbus

Columbia

1) Kentucky

1) North Carolina

16) Omaha

16) Sam Houston State

8) Oklahoma

8) UCF

9) Seton Hall

9) Washington

Hartford

San Jose

5) Virginia Tech

5) Marquette

12) MURRAY STATE

12) Ohio State / Clemson

4) Wisconsin

4) Kansas

13) Old Dominion

13) UC-Irvine

Salt Lake City

Tulsa

6) Auburn

6) Villanova

11) Indiana

11) TCU

3) Houston

3) Purdue

14) Montana

14) Georgia State

Jacksonville

Columbus

7) Iowa State

7) Buffalo

10) Minnesota

10) Temple

2) Duke

2) Tennessee

15) Wright State

15) GARDNER-WEBB

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes

Last 4 IN     

First 4 OUT

Next 4 OUT

TCU

Ohio State

NC State

Florida

St. John’s

Creighton

Georgetown

Alabama

Arizona State

UNC-Greensboro

Belmont

Texas

Indiana

Clemson

Furman

Xavier

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU

SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), Omaha (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

What to Read Next