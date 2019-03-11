Bracketology: Carolina, Kentucky move up

We begin a new week with two new No. 1 seeds … North Carolina and Kentucky. The Tar Heels arrive after completing a season sweep of Duke. The Wildcats arrive after beating Florida and having Tennessee fall at Auburn.

The Blue Devils and Volunteers are next on the Seed List and could move back up with strong tourney showings. Keep an eye, too, on Michigan State. The Spartans beat Michigan a second time and winning the Big Ten tournament would put them in the conversation for a one seed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Along the bubble, a few early-round tournament games might well end up being de-facto elimination games, especially in the ACC, Big East, and Big 10. The cutline is a very unsettled landscape and it’s likely to change several times between now and Sunday.

Then we have teams like Belmont and Furman, both of whom must sit, wait, and watch. It’s going to be a long week.

UPDATED: March 11, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

MIDWEST REGION Creighton vs. UNC-Greensboro SOUTH REGION Ohio State vs. Clemson EAST REGION Iona vs. Norfolk State WEST REGION Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

Story continues

EAST – Washington, DC WEST – Anaheim Columbia Salt Lake City 1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga 16) Iona / St. Francis (PA) 16) Prairie View / Norfolk St 8) Ole Miss 8) Iowa 9) VCU 9) Baylor San Jose Hartford 5) Maryland 5) Mississippi State 12) LIBERTY 12) Creighton / NC-Greensboro 4) Kansas State 4) Florida State 13) New Mexico State 13) Vermont Des Moines Tulsa 6) Cincinnati 6) Nevada 11) Arizona State 11) St. John’s 3) Michigan 3) Texas Tech 14) Hofstra 14) Harvard Jacksonville Des Moines 7) Louisville 7) Wofford 10) Utah State 10) Syracuse 2) LSU 2) Michigan State 15) Colgate 15) BRADLEY MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville Columbus Columbia 1) Kentucky 1) North Carolina 16) Omaha 16) Sam Houston State 8) Oklahoma 8) UCF 9) Seton Hall 9) Washington Hartford San Jose 5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette 12) MURRAY STATE 12) Ohio State / Clemson 4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas 13) Old Dominion 13) UC-Irvine Salt Lake City Tulsa 6) Auburn 6) Villanova 11) Indiana 11) TCU 3) Houston 3) Purdue 14) Montana 14) Georgia State Jacksonville Columbus 7) Iowa State 7) Buffalo 10) Minnesota 10) Temple 2) Duke 2) Tennessee 15) Wright State 15) GARDNER-WEBB

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT TCU Ohio State NC State Florida St. John’s Creighton Georgetown Alabama Arizona State UNC-Greensboro Belmont Texas Indiana Clemson Furman Xavier

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU

SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), Omaha (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.