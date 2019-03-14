Bracketology: The battle for No. 1 seeds begins

The battle for No. 1 Seeds revs up today as three candidates take the floor in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Virginia, North Carolina and Duke begin their post-season treks with eyes on the East and South Regions, in particular.

Tomorrow, SEC candidates Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU hit the court in Nashville. As do Big Ten contenders Michigan State and Michigan in Chicago.

It’s also a busy day along the bubble. The next 48 hours are critical for a list of teams too long to mention. Action also continues in the Mid-American Conference, where bubble teams will be rooting for Buffalo to win the league’s automatic bid.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 14, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

SOUTH REGION Ohio State vs. NC State MIDWEST REGION Creighton vs. Indiana EAST REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON WEST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State

EAST – Washington, DC WEST – Anaheim Columbia Salt Lake City 1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga 16) IONA / FDU 16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St 8) Ole Miss 8) Iowa 9) Seton Hall 9) Baylor San Jose Hartford 5) Maryland 5) Mississippi State 12) SAINT MARY’S 12) LIBERTY 4) Kansas State 4) Florida State 13) New Mexico State 13) Vermont Des Moines Tulsa 6) Cincinnati 6) Nevada 11) Arizona State 11) Minnesota 3) Michigan 3) Texas Tech 14) Old Dominion 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY Jacksonville Des Moines 7) Louisville 7) WOFFORD 10) St. John’s 10) Temple 2) LSU 2) Michigan State 15) COLGATE 15) BRADLEY MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville Columbus Columbia 1) Kentucky 1) North Carolina 16) Prairie View AM 16) Sam Houston State 8) VCU 8) UCF 9) Syracuse 9) Washington Hartford San Jose 5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette 12) MURRAY STATE 12) Ohio State / NC State 4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas 13) NORTHEASTERN 13) UC-Irvine Salt Lake City Tulsa 6) Auburn 6) Villanova 11) Indiana / Creighton 11) TCU 3) Houston 3) Purdue 14) Montana 14) Georgia State Jacksonville Columbus 7) Iowa State 7) Buffalo 10) Utah State 10) Oklahoma 2) Duke 2) Tennessee 15) Harvard 15) GARDNER-WEBB

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT Temple Indiana Georgetown Furman Minnesota Ohio State Belmont Florida TCU NC State NC Greensboro Alabama Arizona State Creighton Clemson Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

