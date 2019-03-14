Bracketology: The battle for No. 1 seeds begins
The battle for No. 1 Seeds revs up today as three candidates take the floor in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Virginia, North Carolina and Duke begin their post-season treks with eyes on the East and South Regions, in particular.
Tomorrow, SEC candidates Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU hit the court in Nashville. As do Big Ten contenders Michigan State and Michigan in Chicago.
It’s also a busy day along the bubble. The next 48 hours are critical for a list of teams too long to mention. Action also continues in the Mid-American Conference, where bubble teams will be rooting for Buffalo to win the league’s automatic bid.
Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION
Ohio State vs. NC State
MIDWEST REGION
Creighton vs. Indiana
EAST REGION
IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
WEST REGION
NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
EAST – Washington, DC
WEST – Anaheim
Columbia
Salt Lake City
1) Virginia
1) Gonzaga
16) IONA / FDU
16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St
8) Ole Miss
8) Iowa
9) Seton Hall
9) Baylor
San Jose
Hartford
5) Maryland
5) Mississippi State
12) SAINT MARY’S
12) LIBERTY
4) Kansas State
4) Florida State
13) New Mexico State
13) Vermont
Des Moines
Tulsa
6) Cincinnati
6) Nevada
11) Arizona State
11) Minnesota
3) Michigan
3) Texas Tech
14) Old Dominion
14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Jacksonville
Des Moines
7) Louisville
7) WOFFORD
10) St. John’s
10) Temple
2) LSU
2) Michigan State
15) COLGATE
15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus
Columbia
1) Kentucky
1) North Carolina
16) Prairie View AM
16) Sam Houston State
8) VCU
8) UCF
9) Syracuse
9) Washington
Hartford
San Jose
5) Virginia Tech
5) Marquette
12) MURRAY STATE
12) Ohio State / NC State
4) Wisconsin
4) Kansas
13) NORTHEASTERN
13) UC-Irvine
Salt Lake City
Tulsa
6) Auburn
6) Villanova
11) Indiana / Creighton
11) TCU
3) Houston
3) Purdue
14) Montana
14) Georgia State
Jacksonville
Columbus
7) Iowa State
7) Buffalo
10) Utah State
10) Oklahoma
2) Duke
2) Tennessee
15) Harvard
15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
Temple
Indiana
Georgetown
Furman
Minnesota
Ohio State
Belmont
Florida
TCU
NC State
NC Greensboro
Alabama
Arizona State
Creighton
Clemson
Texas
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State
BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU
SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
