Bracketology: The battle for No. 1 seeds begins

Dave Ommen
NBC Sports

The battle for No. 1 Seeds revs up today as three candidates take the floor in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.  Virginia, North Carolina and Duke begin their post-season treks with eyes on the East and South Regions, in particular.

Tomorrow, SEC candidates Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU hit the court in Nashville.  As do Big Ten contenders Michigan State and Michigan in Chicago.

It’s also a busy day along the bubble.  The next 48 hours are critical for a list of teams too long to mention.  Action also continues in the Mid-American Conference, where bubble teams will be rooting for Buffalo to win the league’s automatic bid.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 14, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

SOUTH REGION

Ohio State vs. NC State

MIDWEST REGION

Creighton vs. Indiana

EAST REGION

IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON

WEST REGION

NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State

EAST Washington, DC        

WEST – Anaheim      

Columbia

Salt Lake City

1) Virginia

1) Gonzaga

16) IONA / FDU

16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St

8) Ole Miss

8) Iowa

9) Seton Hall

9) Baylor

San Jose

Hartford

5) Maryland

5) Mississippi State

12) SAINT MARY’S

12) LIBERTY

4) Kansas State

4) Florida State

13) New Mexico State

13) Vermont

Des Moines

Tulsa

6) Cincinnati

6) Nevada

11) Arizona State

11) Minnesota

3) Michigan

3) Texas Tech

14) Old Dominion

14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Jacksonville

Des Moines

7) Louisville

7) WOFFORD

10) St. John’s

10) Temple

2) LSU

2) Michigan State

15) COLGATE

15) BRADLEY

MIDWEST – Kansas City

SOUTH – Louisville

Columbus

Columbia

1) Kentucky

1) North Carolina

16) Prairie View AM

16) Sam Houston State

8) VCU

8) UCF

9) Syracuse

9) Washington

Hartford

San Jose

5) Virginia Tech

5) Marquette

12) MURRAY STATE

12) Ohio State / NC State

4) Wisconsin

4) Kansas

13) NORTHEASTERN

13) UC-Irvine

Salt Lake City

Tulsa

6) Auburn

6) Villanova

11) Indiana / Creighton

11) TCU

3) Houston

3) Purdue

14) Montana

14) Georgia State

Jacksonville

Columbus

7) Iowa State

7) Buffalo

10) Utah State

10) Oklahoma

2) Duke

2) Tennessee

15) Harvard

15) GARDNER-WEBB

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes

Last 4 IN     

First 4 OUT

Next 4 OUT

Temple

Indiana

Georgetown

Furman

Minnesota

Ohio State

Belmont

Florida

TCU

NC State

NC Greensboro

Alabama

Arizona State

Creighton

Clemson

Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

