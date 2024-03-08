Bracketology: Alabama tumbling down as other SEC schools rise in NCAA men's tournament field

Alabama guard Aaron Estrada (55), guard Davin Cosby Jr. (4) and guard Rylan Griffen (3) react during their team's game at Mississippi at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

Alabama's high-powered offense has the Crimson Tide in the mix for a top-four seed in the NCAA men's tournament for the third time in four years under coach Nate Oats. The Tide lead Division I in scoring per game (90.8) and have put up least 80 points in 10 of their last 11 contests.

But the problem is on defense: Alabama scored 87 points on Tuesday night against Florida but allowed 105. The Tide scored 95 points against Kentucky on Feb. 24 but gave up 117. Overall, Alabama is giving up 80.1 points per game, good for 338th in the 351-team Division I and the second-most in the Power Six, ahead of lowly DePaul.

Losses in three of four games — to the Gators, Wildcats and Tennessee (81-74) — have dumped the Tide to a No. 4 in our updated field. With a home game against Arkansas and the SEC tournament ahead, Alabama needs to rally to recapture a spot on the No. 3 line.

Elsewhere in the SEC, four wins in a row has Kentucky in a four-way tie for second place in the conference and a No. 4 seed. Auburn is also up to a No. 4, giving the SEC three teams to go with Illinois.

Last four in

New Mexico, Virginia, Colorado, Villanova.

First four out

Providence, St. John's, Utah, Iowa.

Next four out

Pittsburgh, Butler, Wake Forest, Texas A&M.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big 12 (9), SEC (7), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Big East (5), ACC (4), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), Atlantic 10 (2), West Coast Conference (2).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bracketology: Alabama falls in NCAA tournament field, SEC teams rise