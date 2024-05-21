Bracket Set for 2024 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship

BRACKET | CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

NEW ORLEANS — Following the conclusion of the regular season Saturday evening, the Sun Belt Conference announced the seeds and matchups for the 2024 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship presented by Troy University.

The 10-team tournament will be held at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., from Tuesday, May 21, to Sunday, May 26.

Louisiana (40-16, 23-7 SBC) went 14-1 over the first half of the Sun Belt Conference season and finished 23-7 to claim the Sun Belt regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off back-to-back Sun Belt tournament championship game appearances and will be looking for their sixth all-time tournament title (1998, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2022).

No. 2 seed Southern Miss, No. 3 seed Troy, No. 4 seed James Madison, No. 5 seed Georgia Southern and No. 6 seed App State also earned byes into the eight-team double-elimination portion of the tournament bracket.

A pair of single-elimination games between No. 10 seed Georgia State and No. 7 seed Coastal Carolina and No. 9 seed South Alabama and No. 8 seed Old Dominion will open tournament play on Tuesday, May 21.

Every tournament game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN+, concluding with the championship game at 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26.

Tickets remain available, with prices starting at just $10.

The Sun Belt currently boasts the No. 5 conference RPI in the nation—trailing only the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten.

Southern Miss is the reigning Sun Belt tournament champion, having won the event in its first-ever appearance in 2023. South Alabama paces all Sun Belt programs with 13 tournament titles all-time.

Five Sun Belt teams currently sit among the Top 55 of the RPI—Southern Miss (34 RPI), Coastal Carolina (35 RPI), Louisiana (36 RPI), James Madison (44 RPI) and Troy (55 RPI)—while the entire 10-team field is listed among the Top 105—South Alabama (65 RPI), Georgia Southern (67 RPI), Old Dominion (70 RPI), App State (75 RPI) and Georgia State (104 RPI).

Historically a multi-bid conference, the Sun Belt has sent multiple teams to the postseason in 28-of-34 seasons since 1989. The Sun Belt has earned 21 NCAA berths over the past 10 campaigns, including a conference-best four in each of the past two seasons.

For more information, including relevant links and daily recaps, visit Sun Belt Baseball Championship Central.

