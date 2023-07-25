Bracket revealed for Kansas men’s basketball’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational trip

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self applauds on senior night during the 2022-23 season ahead of the start of a home game against Texas Tech.

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball revealed its Maui Jim Maui Invitational opener Tuesday.

The Jayhawks will go up against Chaminade in the first round on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. (CT) the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii. The matchup will be televised on ESPNU. And from there, Kansas will either go up against Marquette or UCLA in the next round — and either Gonzaga, Purdue, Syracuse or Tennessee in the round after that.

“Kansas is 17-6 all-time in the Maui Invitational, including 15-6 in games played in the Lahaina Civic Center,” a Kansas release stated. “The Jayhawks have won their last six games in the venue dating back to the 2011 championship game.”

Kansas has won the invitational each of the past two times it’s played in it, in 2015 and 2019, as well as back in 1996. This will be the fifth time the Jayhawks have gone into it with head coach Bill Self at the helm. So far, it is an undefeated 4-0 against Chaminade.

In 2011, Kansas finished second. In 2005, it finished seventh. In 2001, it finished third. And in 1987, it finished fourth.

