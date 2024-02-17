Bracket preview has Illini among top 16 teams

Feb. 17—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

LANDOVER, Md. — Selection Sunday is still a month away. The NCAA tournament field won't be announced until March 17. There's a regular season to finish and conference tournaments to play.

Illinois heads into that home stretch considered one of the top 16 teams in the country. The NCAA men's basketball selection committee unveiled its top 16 seeds Saturday afternoon, with the Illini checking in as a No. 4 seed — and No. 15 overall — in the South region.

The annual Bracket Preview Show — now in its eighth year — has proven to be a sound indicator about where teams will land in the NCAA tournament field come Selection Sunday. Not including 2020, when the preview show wasn't actually followed by a selection show because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 80 of 96 teams included in the former have remained a top four seed in the latter. Of the 16 teams that did not remain on the top four seed lines, nine were a No. 4 seed on the preview show. Just one No. 2 seed fell off the top four lines, while six No. 3 seeds failed to remain a top four seed.

Illinois has made the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons it was held. The Illini were a No. 1 overall seed in 2021 (lost in the second round), a No. 4 seed in 2022 (lost in the second round) and a No. 9 seed in 2023 (lost in the first round). Illinois was projected as a No. 7 seed in 2020 when the tournament was canceled.

Bracket Preview 2024

Midwest

1. Purdue (1)

2. Tennessee (6)

3. Baylor (10)

4. San Diego State (14)

East

1. Connecticut (2)

2. North Carolina (5)

3. Iowa State (11)

4. Wisconsin (16)

South

1. Houston (3)

2. Marquette (7)

3. Alabama (9)

4. Illinois (15)

West

1. Arizona (4)

2. Kansas (8)

3. Duke (12)

4. Auburn (13)