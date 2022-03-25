Bracket busters: Wildest finishes in NFL history 'GMFB'
During March Madness, check out some of the wildest plays in NFL history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When Seattle traded Russell Wilson to Denver, it sent some shockwaves across the NFL — and within the Seahawks organization. Receiver DK Metcalf appeared on an episode of KG Certified this week and told host Kevin Garnett that he first heard from someone in Seattle’s front office that Wilson could be traded while at a [more]
Andrew Whitworth shared a story about Matthew Stafford holding himself accountable last season, showing great leadership
With Tyreek Hill headed to #Miami, could the #Eagles have interest in acquiring #Dolphins WR #DeVanteParker?
Julian Edelman's reaction the Tyreek Hill trade between the Chiefs and Dolpins likely echoes the feelings of many football fans.
In a new mock from Draft Wire, the Falcons trade up to the No. 1 overall pick and select their next franchise QB.
Here's how the experts graded the Colts' trade for QB Matt Ryan.
Tyreek Hill has left the AFC West!
The Buccaneers continued their busy offseason by signing two big pieces on defense and an offensive lineman that is familiar with protecting Tom Brady.
Longtime Colts insider Mike Chappell dropped some good information on Carson Wentz's one season in Indianapolis on the "Al Galdi Podcast."
Recently, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team will do everything it can to keep receiver DK Metcalf. That ultimately may not be enough. From the contracts given by the Chargers to Mike Williams, by the Raiders to Davante Adams, and by the Dolphins to Tyreek Hill, the market recently has gone haywire. And those [more]
Shaq Mason spoke about being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Plenty of rumors about what the Browns want in return, who is interested or disinterested in the former #1 pick but @RapSheet speculates the Panthers more likely than the Seahawks for Mayfield:
Arch Madness is getting intense.
Things were set up for Jimmy Garoppolo to be one of the most-coveted QBs on the market. Then, everything went against the 49ers.
The 49ers will be Trey Lance's team next season.
See where this Alabama duo is expected to land in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft!
Lions mock draft watch: What happens if Malik Willis goes No. 1 overall?
The Jets didn't offer a first-round pick for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill but their package was more valuable than the one sent by the Dolphins.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski said last week that there’s a “very good chance” he’ll return to the Buccaneers. But there’s still a chance he won’t. According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski is still undecided as to whether or not he’d like to play in 2022. But Rosenhaus noted Tampa Bay has offered Gronkowski the opportunity [more]
The Dolphins have an abundance of riches at the wide receiver position. They drafted Jaylen Waddle in the first round last spring; they signed Cedrick Wilson in free agency; and they traded for Tyreek Hill. It led them to cut Allen Hurns on Thursday. Will the team make more moves at the position? Barry Jackson [more]