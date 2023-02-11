Bracket analyst ranks Texas a No. 2 seed in tournament prediction

The Texas Longhorns are heading into the final stretch in solid tournament positioning. One bracket ranks the team among college basketball’s elite.

College basketball bracket analyst Mike Decourcy has high esteem for the Longhorns ranking them as a No. 2 seed. Texas joins Tennessee, Kansas, and UCLA on the No. 2 line.

As far as seed ceilings, the Longhorns’ current projection might be the most realistic best-case scenario for the team. Ahead of Texas are Houston, Alabama, and Arizona, whose schedules might not afford many loss opportunities. The other No. 1 Purdue is solidly on the top line.

Arkansas, Gonzaga, and Kentucky enter this week’s bracket well below where their preseason expectations were. Gonzaga comes in as a No. 5 seed followed by Arkansas at No. 9 and Kentucky in a No. 11 play-in-game.

The Big 12 is well represented on the list with two No. 2 seeds, Iowa State and Baylor as No. 3 seeds, Kansas State as a No. 4, and TCU on the No. 5 line.

Texas will look to secure a top seed over the rest of February.

