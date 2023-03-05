Bracket for the 2023 Big 12 basketball tournament revealed

The college basketball regular season came to an end on Saturday as teams are now gearing up for conference tournaments.

The Big 12 basketball tournament is set to be one of the more competitive in the nation. Many around the country consider the league the best from top to bottom.

Kansas earned the top seed after winning the regular season crown once again. The Jayhawks have been the most successful team in the history of the Big 12 tournament, cutting down the nets 12 times since 1997.

The tournament format is a single-elimination bracket, with the top six teams in the conference receiving a bye into the quarterfinals. The tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

While the Big 12 likely has at least six teams safely in the NCAA Tournament field, the lowers seeds are eyeing that automatic bid spot to prolong their seasons.

Here is a complete look at the 2023 Big 12 tournament bracket, including each game’s dates, times, and TV channels.

The official bracket for the Big 12 Conference Men's Basketball tournament, the top tournament that will take place anywhere across the country in the coming week. pic.twitter.com/FTdAOvGzCG — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 5, 2023

