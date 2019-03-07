Bracey scores 21 to lift Louisiana Tech past FAU 72-69

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- DaQuan Bracey had 21 points as Louisiana Tech broke its eight-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Florida Atlantic 72-69 on Wednesday night.

Bracey made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Amorie Archibald had 16 points for Louisiana Tech (19-12, 9-9 Conference USA). Anthony Duruji added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points for the road team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Karlis Silins had 19 points for the Owls (17-13, 8-9). Anthony Adger added 17 points. Xavian Stapleton had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Owls with the win. Florida Atlantic defeated Louisiana Tech 69-61 on Jan. 31. Florida Atlantic finishes out the regular season against Marshall on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com