Bracewell strikes out 15, hits walk-off homer against Montezuma

May 27—COLFAX — Cael Bracewell struck out 15 on the mound and clubbed a walk-off two-run home run during the Colfax-Mingo baseball team's 5-3 win over Montezuma during South Iowa Cedar League play on Wednesday.

The Tigerhawks lost a pair of small leads before winning it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. Colfax-Mingo won the game despite being out-hit 5-2 and committing five errors.

Bracewell's lone hit was the two-run home run in the seventh and he added three runs, two steals and one hit by pitch.

On the mound, Bracewell allowed no earned runs and two hits and struck out 15 in seven innings.

He improved to 2-0 and has 38 strikeouts in 16 innings and leads the Tigerhawks (2-4, 1-2 in the SICL) with eight runs, four walks, six steals and four hit by pitches at the plate. Bracewell's on-base percentage is a team-best .571.

Joe Earles had the Tigerhawks' other hit against Montezuma and stole one base. Kaden Dalton walked once, Donnie Baucom collected one RBI and Alex Teed scored one run and stole one base. Baucom leads the Tigerhawks with seven RBIs.

Ayden Sloan was hit by a pitch and stole one base and Camden Cunningham scored one run.

Montezuma (0-2, 0-2) was led by Broox Stockman, who finished with one hit, one run and one steal. Luke Erselius tallied one hit and one run and Gavin Wilcox doubled and had one RBI.

Erselius took the pitching loss after allowing three earned runs on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 13.

BGM 12, Colfax-Mingo 2

BROOKLYN — The Tigerhawks were limited to five hits and gave away 14 free bases during a 12-2 loss to BGM in SICL play on Friday.

Colfax-Mingo scored twice in the top of the fifth, but couldn't avoid the 10-run mercy rule after BGM plated four in the bottom of the fifth. The Bears also scored five in the third and three in the fourth.

The hosts out-hit Colfax-Mingo 10-5 and committed just one error. The Tigerhawks had four miscues in the field and three C-M pitchers combined to walk nine and hit one in the loss.

Kaden Dalton led the Tigerhawks at the plate with a double. He's batting a team-best .312.

The other hits came from Bracewell, Cunningham, Jace Lewis and Wyatt Jay. Cunningham also scored one run, Sloan was hit by one pitch, stole one base and scored one run and Konner Dalton was hit by a pitch and stole one base.

Cunningham (0-2) took the pitching loss after allowing five runs — four earned — on four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

Konner Dalton tossed 1 1/3 innings and surrendered three runs — one earned — on two hits, three walks and one hit batter.

Kaden Dalton pitched the fifth inning but didn't get an out. He allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Mason Maschmann led the Bears (4-2, 2-1) with two hits, three runs, four RBIs and two steals and Dominic Coleman finished with two hits, three runs and three steals. Kieran Sacora totaled two hits, two runs and three steals. The Bears swiped 19 steals.

Beau Burns needed 49 pitches to get through five innings. He got the win after allowing two earned runs on five hits and two hit batters and he struck out three.