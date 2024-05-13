Bracewell leads C-M boys at sectionals

May 13—PELLA — Cael Bracewell led the Colfax-Mingo boys golf team at its Class 2A sectional tournament on Wednesday, but the Tigerhawks' season ended short of districts.

The Tigerhawks finished seventh in the eight-team field with a 423. They were better than Central Decatur, which shot a 471 at Bos Landen Golf Course.

Pella Christian, one of the top teams in 2A, won the sectional title with a 328, while Pleasantville also advanced to districts with a 354.

The rest of the field featured Woodward-Granger (368), Grand View Christian (370), Van Meter (378) and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (420).

The top two teams and the top two individuals not on a qualifying team advance to districts. Pella Christian's Isaiah Breems and Eliot Menninga both shot 80s at the top of the leaderboard.

Bracewell led C-M with a 100, while the other counting scores came from Cason Fitch (105), Shane Hostetter (109) and Jared Lewis (109). Joe Earles (115) and Luke Padgett (129) had non-counting scores. It was the 18-hole debut for Padgett.

