Sep. 2—A man was shot and killed Friday night in the 1000 block of Monterey Street in east Bakersfield, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Saturday.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene of the 8:49 p.m. incident, a BPD news release said.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871, BPD at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.