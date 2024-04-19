BP boys take first place in Hayfield meet as Krueger excels on throws

Apr. 18—The Blooming Prairie boys took first and the BP girls finished third at the five-team Hayfield track and field meet Thursday.

Annaka Forsberg took first in high jump and triple jump for the Awesome Blossom girls Owen Krueger won the shot put and discus.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. BP 144; 2. KW 129; 3. WEM 111; 4. Randolph 48; 5. Hayfield 40

4 x 800-meter relay: Ty Forystek, Derek Kubicek, Christian Quail, Will Sunde (BP) (first, 10:41.26)

4 x 200-meter relay: Derek Kubicek, Kaiden Chicos, Will Sunde, Bradley Boyd (BP) (first, 1:43.08)

1600-meter run: Ty Forystek (BP) (first, 5:17.23); Steven Gillette (H) (second, 5:56.14)

400-meter dash: Will Sunde (BP) (second, 56.77)

4 x 100-meter relay: Kolby Vigeland, Derek Kubicek, Gage Mullenbach, Kaeden Chicos (BP) (second, 50.02)

800-meter run: Breckin Couchlin (BP) (first, 2:22.85); Steven Gillette (H) (second, 2:40.03)

High jump: Gabe Hein (BP) (first, 6-6)

Pole vault: Kolby Vigeland (BP) (first, 11-0); Gage Mullenbach (BP) (second, 10-0)

Long jump: Cohen Heins (H) (third, 17-9.50)

Triple jump: Derek Kubicek (BP) (first, 37-4); Cohen Heins (H) (second, 36-5)

Shot put: Owen Krueger (BP) (first, 43-.50); Vincent Hernandez (BP) (third, 36-7)

Discus: Owen Krueger (BP) (first, 130-4); Vincent Hernandez (BP) (second, 116-2)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. KW 108; 2. WEM 102; 3. BP 93; 4. Randolph 74; 5. Hayfield 71

100-meter hurdles: Jaspher Doocy (BP) (second, 18.82); Ariana Alexander (H) (third, 19.36)

100-meter dash: Chloe Weber (BP) (third, 13.74)

4 x 200-meter relay: Amber Ziegler, Lily Halverson, Nicole Darnell, Aviana Alexander (H) (second, 2:03.14

1600-meter run: Gloria Hernandez (BP) (first, 5:37.07); Sophia Esplan (BP) (third, 6:26.93)

800-meter run: Haley McIntosh (BP) (second, 3:01.13); Sophia Esplan (BP) (third, 3:03.23)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-3); Aviana Alexander (H) (4-8)

Triple jump: Annaka Forberg (BP) (first, 34-11); Amber Ziegler (H) (third, 30-4)

Shot put: Breanna Subbert (H) (second, 34-7): Lilly Beyer (H) (third, 28-10)

Discus: Sophie Thomas (BP) (third, 78-8)