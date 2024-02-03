Bozeman pitcher Hayley Deegins signs to Florida National University

Surrounded by family, teammates and supporters, Bozeman's Hayley Deegins signed to continue her softball career at Florida National University Friday afternoon.

The senior pitcher will make the journey south to Hialeah joining the two-time USCAA National Champions (2021,2022).

"Coach P (Wesley Pollock) and their nursing degree program were a big draw for me," Deegins said. "The school is brand new, with nice facilities and a mini hospital for nursing students."

Deegins has steadily improved across her time with the Bucks earning 11 wins, but something Bozeman softball coach Jared Smith said was extremely evident was the increase in presence she developed over this past summer.

"All our players play travel ball, but Hayley in particular came back from the summer different, she was completely unfazed on the mound," Smith said. "Her confidence on the mound has grown tremendously and it was this past fall FNU came by and said she was the exact player they wanted."

Deegins said she worked on her composure and it stood out to the coaching staff at FNU. The senior pitcher also credits Smith's collegiate style playcalling for what prepared her for the next level.

Florida National heads into year two under coach Wesley Pollock and is coming off of a (22-21) season.

