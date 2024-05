Bozeman, Gallatin sweep Flathead tennis

May 11—BOZEMAN — Rowan Alexander grabbed a pair of victories, but the Flathead boys dropped a pair of duals to Bozeman and Gallatin in high school tennis Friday.

Alexander picked up the lone match win for the Braves against the Raptors, who took the 7-1 decision.

Michael Palmer grabbed the Flathead boys only other win on the day against Bozeman defeating Peter Warnat. The Hawks won the dual 5-2.

For the girls, Azalea Bailey and Nina Parris picked up the only wins on the day against Bozeman in a 6-2 decision for the Hawks. Gallatin picked up the dual win 8-0.

Gallatin girls 6, Flathead 2

SINGLES: Kennedy Varda, Gallatin def. Sarah Loran 6-2, 6-3; Azalea Bailey, Flathead def. Ruby McNeil 6-1, 1-6, 10-6; Magen Sullivan, Gallatin def. Ava Parris 6-1, 6-4; Nina Parris, Flathead def Kayden Heflin 6-4, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Alex Mansour/Olivia Mansour, Gallatin def. Lolita Sattler/Kylie Amundson 6-0, 6-0; Victoria Bender/Avery Childre, Gallatin def. Elle Westover/Graci White 6-3, 6-2; Sophie Stark/Madison McCormick, Gallatin def. Hazel Bridge/Natalie Haag 6-0, 6-0; Bella Benzinger/Even Kelley, Gallatin def. Sienna Blanchard/Abby Bailey 6-3, 6-4

Gallatin boys 7, Flathead 1

SINGLES: Mason McCarty, Gallatin def. Holden Askvig 6-1, 6-1; Rowan Alexander, Flathead def. Jamie Dahman 6-4, 7-5; Luc Hallberg, Gallatin def. Michael Palmer 6-2, 6-3; Ashton Poulin, Gallatin wins via forfeit.

DOUBLES: Owen Safranski/Cole Woodward, Gallatin def. Ezias Bailey/Tyler Shawback 6-2, 6-2; Dylan Rosenweig/Carter Runyon, Gallatin def. Garett Adoretti/Aiden Skees 6-1, 6-2; Oliver Fry/Junlong He, Gallatin def. Joel Jones/Owen Eisinger 6-0, 6-2; Oliver Miles/Matthew Walach, Gallatin def. Gavin Bontrager/Fred Hamm 6-2, 6-1.

Bozeman girls 8, Flathead 0

SINGLES: Isabell Barr, Bozeman def. Elle Westover 6-0, 6-0; Emline Smith, Bozeman def. Sarah Loran; Ida Lunden, Bozeman def. Azalea Bailey 6-2, 6-0; Jane West, Bozeman def. Ava Malmin 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Sara Sanford/Alexis Lamers, Bozeman def. Natalie Haag/Graci White 6-1, 6-2; Meave O'Brien/Heidi Huber, Bozeman def. Lolita Sattler/Kylie Amundson 6-0, 6-0; Brynn King/Ella Fedyk, Bozeman def. Hazel Bridge/Nina Parris 6-0, 6-1; Reagan McKinley/Elizabeth Frizzell, Bozeman def. Sienna Blanchard/Abby Bailey 6-1, 6-3.

Bozeman boys 5, Flathead 2

SINGLES: Dane Brailsford, Bozeman def. Holden Askvig 6-4, 6-4; Rowan Alexander, Flathead def. Abe Christensen 6-0, 6-0; Michael Palmer, Flathead def. Peter Warnat 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Colin Gross/Ben Nash, Bozeman def. Ezias Bailey/Tyler Shawback 6-1, 6-2; Kieran Allen/Thacher Williams, Bozeman def. Joel Jones/Aiden Skees 6-0, 6-0; Luke Lakatos/Mathew Stienke, Bozeman def. Garett Adoretti/Owen Eisinger 6-2, 7-6; Colten Palmer/Pascal Spitler, Bozeman def. Gavin Bontrager/Fred Hamm 6-1, 6-0.