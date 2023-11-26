Boys wrestling: Balanced Bulldogs hit the mat

Nov. 26—OTTUMWA — For Ashton Grace, redemption is serving as his main motivation heading into this season.

For Braylon Griffiths, a sense of finality is driving the Ottumwa senior heading into his final year on the mat for the Bulldog boys wrestling team.

Both of Ottumwa's two returning state qualifiers from a season ago share of common bond of putting together successful 2023-24 campaigns. The Bulldogs will be featuring wrestlers will all sorts of different motivation as a balanced group of upperclassmen and young newcomers highlights what could be a promising season for the program.

"First of all, our numbers are really good here at the start of the year. We've had 45-47 kids. We've kind of divided practice in half, which is something we haven't had to do in the past," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "Our beginning kids are focusing on fundamentals and technique. We can push a little more with our advanced kids. That's made it a good start to our season."

Both Grace and Griffiths returned to the state tournament for the second consecutive year last season, posting similar records with Griffiths finishing 44-7 coming within one win of placing at state in Class 3A at 152 pounds while Grace finished his sophomore season with a 42-7 mark wrestling at 113 pounds falling two wins short of placing at state for the second straight year.

"Going into last season, I had really high expectations. I think that kind of tore me down. I put a lot of pressure on myself going into the season," Grace said. "This time, I know I'm better than I ever was. The team is way better than we've been over the past two years."

Grace is well on track to join current Ottumwa teammates Griffiths and Daltin Doud as a member of the 100-win club, entering his junior season with 79 victories. While Grace finished with five more wins as a sophomore, the two-time state qualifier is looking to get back to competing with the same mentality that allowed him to have his initial varsity success as a freshman.

"During my freshman year, I had never wrestled a high school match, so I kind of went out there each time with nothing to lose," Grace said. "Last season, I had a lot pressure. I had to do better than the year before. That's what hurt me. If I can go into this season with the same mindset I had as a freshman, I think I'll do great."

Griffiths, meanwhile, secured his 100th career win at the state tournament last season. Just days after winning his first regional title, Griffiths advanced to the state quarterfinals with an 11-4 win over North Scott senior Illias Louck.

"I've been hungry throughout the offseason. My expectations are to go out there and do what I do," Griffiths said. "It's a serious year being my senior year. We're going to go out there, perform and surprise some people."

Griffiths is one of eight seniors on the Bulldogs' current 2023-24 roster. The talented group includes Doud, Kaden Hubbell, Konner Smith and John Hardin who returned to the mat from a knee injury late last season to attempt to qualify for state.

The Bulldogs also return talent from their class of juniors, headlined by Grace along with Koby Chanthalavanh, Justin Ockenfels, Neo Guida, Giovanni Hernandez, Jonathan Wailes, Dylan Forney, Griffin Johnston and Logan Hubbell. Ottumwa's sophomore group includes talents like Tyler Schaus, Brannon Flattery, Efren Huerta, Jackson Hubbell and Kayden Speas while newcomers from the freshman class include Brock Garcia, Ethan Roberts, Cohen Durst and Draek Kennedy.

"We've got strong numbers all around. We've seen strong numbers within the youth program. We registered the most kids we've ever registered," Frueh said. "We've got a chance to have five seniors in our line-up, but it's a good blend. We've got some tough juniors in there with some underclassmen that will also step up."

Ottumwa opens the season at home on Tuesday welcoming Davis County, Pekin and Lynnville-Sully for a quadrangular at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. The Bulldogs then head to Burlington on Saturday to compete with Keokuk, Davenport Central and Mediapolis.

"We have a lot of guys that have set some pretty lofty goals this season," Frueh said. "The boys know where they want to go and they know how to get there. For a lot of returning guys, last season hurt quite a bit. They don't want a repeat of that. They're putting in the hard work to make sure they don't experience any type of disappointment this year.

"We're solid all the way through. We return a lot, but we've also sprinkled in some new talent. I like our line-up from top to bottom. I'm excited for everyone."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.