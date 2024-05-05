[Getty Images]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC MOTD: "It's a little bit of a mirror of the season. Really, really, really, good until we were really rubbish and then, we were okay again. It's that period, we concede in different ways.

"The moment you let them play, immediately, you see what they can do. If you don't let them play, then, you can hurt them and that is all the stuff. Being 4-0 up, making the changes we made, we had exactly the same again."

Were days like today why you decided you don't need the stress anymore?: "Yes, it's a roller-coaster, but it is fine. It was a fantastic atmosphere. The weather was great, you don't have that all that often, so a really nice afternoon. The boys wanted the points and I love that."

How much are looking forward to watching Harvey Elliott from afar?: "Oh yes. That's the typical thing. Did Harvey Elliott play enough this season? I'm not sure.

"That's up to me, it's a little bit of moments like this and he was outstanding, outstanding and he has to be as dominant as he was today. Fantastic player, what a goal. I love it. All good. I will watch that definitely and enjoy it."