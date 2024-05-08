Boys Volleyball: Torrey Pines 3, Del Norte 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Torrey Pines boys volleyball team entered the 4th round of the the CIF Open Division championships as the one seed, and have yet to drop a set so far in the playoffs. That continued on Tuesday night. Hosting four seed Del Norte with a chance to advance to the title match to play against the winner of Carlsbad or Cathedral Catholic on Saturday at Southwestern College.

The Falcons win in three sets, lead by USC bound Christian Connell he had a team high 20 kills.

Torrey Pines will now play against Cathedral Catholic who beat Carlsbad in five sets.

