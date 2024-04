SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Boys volleyball senior night at Torrey Pines with the Falcons hosting Poway.

The falcons win in three sets lead by USC commit Christian Connell, he lead the way with ten kills for the home team.

Falcons are having a stellar season sitting at 26-3, well on there way to another strong postseason push.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.