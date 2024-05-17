Boys Volleyball: Torrey Pines 3, Newport Harbor 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Falcons and Sailors battle it out in round 1 of the SoCal Regional Boys Volleyball Championships.

The 3 seed Falcons get big contributions from Christian Connell, Declan Flanagan and Kianoush Barjasteh Mohebbi to take out the 6 seed Sailors in straight sets.

