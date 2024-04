SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- East County showdown as Steele Canyon plays host to West Hills!

West Hills would win the first 2 sets, but Steele Canyon with the furious comeback as they win the next 3 sets!

Steele Canyon’s Captain Julian Eder and Noah Nacionales both impressing with multiple kills on the evening.

For extended highlights click the link here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.