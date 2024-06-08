Boys volleyball: Our all-state team

Jun. 7—Boulder's Corran Hanzlik-Green was one of four players from a local boys' volleyball team to make the Colorado High School Activities Association's all-state team.

The senior outside hitter was named to the second team after having 312 kills while leading the state in hitting percentage at .469. He led the Panthers to nine wins in their first season as a program.

Niwot, meanwhile, had two honorable mentions in middle blocker/outside hitter Diego Kheng and libero/setter Charlie Kirtland. Kheng had 178 kills and Kirtland had 209 digs for the Cougars, who went 20-5 and was the lone area team to make the 24-team regional field.

Centaurus settler Declan Mahoney was also an honorable mention with 82 kills, 81 digs and 92 assists. The Warriors went 4-19 in their first season with a program.

Elsewhere, Legacy's Rafa Urbina, who is the setter for the Adams 12 district team at Thornton, was named to the first team. Quickly becoming the state's most decorated high school boys' volleyball player, Urbina helped the Americans' under-age-19 team win gold at the NORCECA Continental Championships last month, qualifying the U.S. into next year's U19 world cup.