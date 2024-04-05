Boys Volleyball: Otay Ranch 3, Bonita Vista 1

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – It was a great South Bay Boys Volleyball matchup between the Otay Ranch Mustangs and the Bonita Vista Barons.

The Mustangs came out victorious at home, after defeating the Barons in four sets. Otay Ranch finished the match with an Ace by Captain Richie Ramirez for the game-winning point.

Otay Ranch improves to (16-5) on the season with the win, and Bonita Vista falls to (18-5) with the loss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.