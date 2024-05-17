Boys Volleyball: La Costa Canyon 3, Sage Creek 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mavericks and Bobcats battle it out in a D-3 SoCal Regional Semifinal.

Sage Creek’s Justin Baldner and Charlie Hartmann come up with some big kills as the Bobcats take the first set 25-19.

La Costa Canyon’s Carson Ball records a team high 15 kills while fellow senior Maddox Brandenburg finishes with 7 kills as the Mavericks win 3-1 to advance to the regional final.

