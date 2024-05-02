Boys Volleyball: La Costa Canyon 3, Helix 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – First round of CIF Division I Playoffs boys’ volleyball matchup featuring La Costa Canyon hosting Helix.

La Costa Canyon would dominate, taking the day in 3 sets. La Costa’s Legend Esplin with the clutch set to Maddox Brandenburg for the kill. The duo making a cameo on the highlight reel not once but twice.

La Costa Canyon’s win advances the Mavericks to the Quarterfinals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.