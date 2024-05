SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mavericks and Mustangs face off in a D-1 semifinal matchup.

Mustangs senior Richie Ramirez comes up with some big kills and aces to help Otay Ranch win the first set 25-21.

Mavericks respond by taking the next 3 sets, led by seniors Carson Ball and Maddox Brandenburg as La Costa Canyon advances to the D-1 championship game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.