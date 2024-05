SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mavericks and Eagles battle it out on the court for the D-1 title.

The Eagles are led by senior Finley Gilmer with a team high 12 kills.

La Costa Canyon seniors Maddox Brandenburg and Carson Ball lead the way for the Mavericks as they win 3-0 and take the D-1 crown.

