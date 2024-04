SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Caimans and Knights battle it out on the volleyball court.

Knights sophomore Giles Beamer and freshman Willing Denning come up with big kills to help Bishop’s take the first set on senior night.

Caimans juniors Dane Roblee and Lucas Chapman lead the way for Classical Academy as they win the next 3 sets to win 3-1.

