Boys Volleyball: Cathedral Catholic 3, St. Augustine 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at Cathedral Catholic, the Dons hosting St. Augustine.. a football matchup known as the “The Holy Bowl”, but in this case.. “The Holy Spike”, as the two storied programs face off.

Ryan Enos would shine for Cathedral, posting an impressive 19 kills on the evening.

The Dons are too tough to tame, as Cathedral would go on to take the win in 3 sets.

