SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Quite the faceoff as the second-ranked Carlsbad Lancers take their shot at the top ranked Torrey Pines squad.

Carlsbad’s 7-footer Parker Tomkinson, Roman Payne, and Broden Corona would tag team this one and manage to take down the top ranked team.

Carlsbad takes the win in 4 sets!

