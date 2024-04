SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– The Ravens of Canyon Crest Academy taking the short trip to San Dieguito to face the Mustangs in boys volleyball.

CCA’s Henry Garewel hammers home a massive 18 kills for his team, while the Mustangs Stevie Olson has 17 for the home team.

But the Ravens Andrew Chen with an impressive 10 aces as the visitors take home the 3-1 victory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.