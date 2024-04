SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Senior night boys volleyball in Chula Vista with Eastlake hosting Bonita Vista. The Barons came out with reckless abandon and organized chaos to take out the Titans in three sets. Barons run there record to 22-5 on the season, while Eastlake despite the loss still has a very good record sitting at ten games over the .500 mark at 20-10.

