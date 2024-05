SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Barons and Mustangs battle it out in a D-2 playoff matchup.

Mustangs junior Andrew Paul gets the visitors off to a strong start with the big kill early.

The Barons are led by seniors Lance Jenssen (7 kills) and Daniel Robitaille (12 kills) as they go on to win 3-0.

