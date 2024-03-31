Boys track and field: Team-by-team previews for the 2024 season in North Jersey

Here is a look at every boys track and field team in North Jersey that submitted previews of the coming season.

Key: S: Sprints; H: Hurdles: J: Jumps; D: Distance; LS: Long sprints; MD: Mid-Distance; T: Throws; PV: Pole vault.

Big North

American

Cliffside Park is rebuilding behind new head coach Gabriela DePena but has two potential all-division athletes in seniors Skyler Saric (H) and Darwin Ruiz (D).

Dumont also has a new head coach in Kenton Hughes and some talent in senior Colin Graham (LS/MD) and soph Karl Andre (D).

Dwight Morrow could surprise with seniors Courtney Howell (S/J), Maurice Williams (S), Stan Davis (T) and Jordan Moorer (S/T), juniors Saundrae Palmer Jr. (J/S), Damani Williams (LS), and Aaron Tinsley (LS/MD) the top returnees.

Fort Lee has a new head coach in former Westwood star Trevor Hedges and is probably the favorite again with seniors Arsham Beyrami (T), Chris Chun (S/H) and Kymani Clarke (J), juniors Amadou Traore (H) and Demitri Vonderlinden (T) and soph John Walsh (D/MD) all capable of winning events.

Ridgefield Park has seniors standouts Marco Feliciano (S) and Eliot Ramos (PV) back, along with junior Will Ocampo (LS/H) and sophomore Francisco Then (J) who are all medal contenders.

Freedom

Hackensack always seems to improve as the season goes on. This year's group should be no exception, with seniors Dylan Guarquila (MD), Salomon Jacome (D), Evan McGinnity (D), Brendon Polley (S) and Shawn Sowah (J) joined by juniors Bradley Allen Jr. (J/H) and Nadiir Miller (T). It's the sophomore class led by Devin Decambre (J/S), Dustin Decambre (J/S), Jayden DeSouza (S), Seven Garcia (LS/MD) and Michael McGinnity (D) that could determine where the Comets end up.

Northern Highlands has a solid overall team with a lot of senior depth, led by Carter Pataki (PV), Jacob Novak (T), Jake Hascup (T), Carter Monaco (D), Frederik Liljegren (D) and Tim Cobb (D), and Max Gurkovic (LS). Junior Luke Adami (J) and sophs Teddy Goebbert (H/J) and Cruz Canariato (H/J) add depth and create perhaps the Highlanders' best events.

Paramus has a very large young turnout and enough upperclassmen to try and improve the program. Seniors Ryan Fernandes (S), Raj Modi (MD), Mark Shinkorenko (J/S) and Daniel Mosaad (T) and juniors Anthony Arnone (LS) and Matt Medina (S) will score most of the Spartans' points.

Ramapo is improving and has senior stars in Michael Samarro (S)- and Ryan Welch (MD). Seniors Gavin Taylor (J/S) and Aris Perez (J) are joined by juniors Jack Kinney Jr. (H/J), Gavin Campozano (S) and soph Ryan Ficarra (S) as the Green raiders build towards contention.

Ridgewood may not in some be as strong as they have been in some past years but never count the Maroons out in any major meet. Seniors DJ Murphy (D), Chris Brady (D), Matt Schwindt (J), Leo Grace (S/J), Gavin Kim (S) and Victor Souza (H/S/J) are always strong competitors, junior Luke Pash is the state indoor 3,200 meter champ and juniors Ray Stellmach (PV), Trevor Kane (D) and Jack McKenna (MD) should be ready to take the next step into state contention.

Independence

Fair Lawn has some strong returnees in seniors Ryan Pascual (S) and Regev Rikin (S), juniors Anthony Francis (LS) and Chase Amin (D) and sophomore Simon Cheremisin (J).

Lakeland has a new coach in Dan Burkert and he has a great pair of seniors in Kyle Keyes (H) and Sean Walker (LS) and a very good junior in Brody McCormack (T). A good sophomore class should also help out.

Passaic Valley has become a perennial title contender and this year should be no different. The stars of the team are seniors Karim Elsaadany (S) and Tavi Victoria (LS/H) but the Hornets have always relied on depth and versatility. Seniors Basell Dahhan (MD), Brian Pizzaro (LS/J), Nick Montiel (MD), Rizwan Ahmed (S), Nick Raguseo (MS), Brandon Veneziano (T), Sal Pannicucci (T), Jake Torres (T), Raj Rana (T), Jesse Huang (T) and Ryan Arroyo (H/J) and juniors Thomas Turdo (D) and TJ Hill (D) provide that depth and versatility this spring.

Wayne Hills did not submit information.

Wayne Valley is always competitive in the league and county and the Indians have a strong senior class led by Matt Califf (D/PV), Milan Mistry (D), Brian Blake (S/T), Justin Mondestin (S/H), Jake Ryan (H), Zach Daudelin (T) and Matt Burke (PV). The junior class also shows promise with Aidan Magno (LS/MD), Danny Haddad (D), Garrett Zaremba (H) and Bobby Liput (J/S/PV).

West Milford could be a team to watch this year. The Highlanders are led by senior Noah Traverso (S/J), who had a fantastic winter season. Wrestler Colin Menier (D) is also one of Passaic County's top distance runner. Seniors Carlos Banks (LS/J), Rich Gomez (T) and juniors Tyler Meyer (S/J), Lorenzo Andrade (H/S) and Kyle Gloria (S) are also potential scorers.

Liberty

Bergen Tech has a large turnout and final lineups are far from settled but seniors Jacob Kupperman (H, LS), Anthony Senatore (H/LS) and Adrian Gamarra (D) are sure to be in the middle of any list.

Clifton returns senior Alias Ragsdale (T) but its the junior class led by Lamarr Olive (D), Nathaniel Phillip (S/J) and Jason Jones (H/S) that should make John Pontes' 40th season a successful one.

Eastside did not submit information.

Kennedy returns a pair of talented sophomores in Issaih Melendez (LS/MD) and Micah Pierce (J).

Passaic did not submit information.

Passaic Tech wins with great depth in addition to talent. Seniors Raynier Galvez (LS/MD), Jordan Lawton (S/H), Owen Wescott (T) and Nick Deceglie (T) and juniors John Swaney (MD) and Esmediy Ortiz (S/H) lead the team that is favored to win Passaic County once again. Galvez continues his sensational career as one of the nation's top 800 runners.

National

Bergenfield is always a dangerous team and this year's team may be its most balanced in years. Seniors Julian Batista (MD), Irasel Sawyers (S/J/H), Omari Russell (S/J/H), Daniel Isaacs (S), Francisco Valdez (S/J/H) and Marcus Knowles (S/J/H) would be competitive by themselves but add juniors Jimmy Hernandez (D) and Julio Rojas (T), and sophs Jason Enrile (D) and Lemar Lumsden (T) and there is the makings of an interesting team.

Demarest won the state group 2 championship for the first time in school history and while the Norsemen graduated many fine members of the team, they may be in position to win it again after winning the winter title. The senior class is excellent with Juelz Barrett (T), Nicholas Glass (S), Arda Karaburun (LS), Enrico Perralla (MD), Ron Rozenthal (PV), Matt Sands (PV), Brendan Schrebnik (H) but the junior class is among the best in North jersey history led by state indoor long jump champ Liam Paneque (H/J), Marco DeCroce (T), Adam Kaufman (LS), Luke Davis (MD) and Ivan Timochko (LS/MD). The Norsemen have further depth in the class with Chase Van Saun (S), Alec Stratton (D), Yahel Raviv (D), Baxter Clark (H/J), Noah Chang (H) and Michael Mikadze (T).

Old Tappan has some real standouts in seniors Jack Small (T), Evan Brooks (T/H) and the multitalented Goran Saric, whose best event is the intermediate hurdles but could place in at least five other events depending on the need and the meet. Seniors Kendrick Mercredi (T) and Jack Renaghan (T) and sophs Daniel Park (PV/J), Anand Vagashia (J) and Ben Johnson (D) will also add scoring punch.

Pascack Valley gets a healthy senior Patrick Kurtz (MD) back from a late season injury that spoiled his run to an 800 meter state title. Senior Isaiah Wescott (J), junior Colin Krause (T) and soph Marcus Koshy (D) will also contribute in every meet they enter.

Teaneck has one of the state's top distance runners in senior Joshua Tejada, a good senior middle distance runner in Lateef Boulware and iexcellent sophomores in Joshua Williams (S) and Justin Johnson (J).

Tenafly has an excellent middle distance and long sprint crew led by seniors Michael Forde, William Reiser and junior Pablo Estua Carrillo and two of the best junior pole vaulters in the state in Alan Villavicencio and Sam Irizarry. Senior sprinter Jaylen Tang also adds flair to the Tigers.

Patriot

Indian Hills has a new head coach in Owen Ross and returns seniors Zander Graham (S), Dom Cruciata (H/J) and Nico Tucci (D) and junior Max Daniels (H), the Bergen indoor pentathlon champ.

Mahwah did not submit information.

Pascack Hills is a team to watch this year with senior star power in pole vaulters Ben Mandler (J) and Michael Dao and middle distance standout Peter Priestner. Seniors Jordan Morrell (S/J), Anthony DiFiore (S), Aaron Lee (T), and Cuddy Zhu (J) and juniors Adam Leon (S), Jack Herrington (D), Dylan Barret (D) and Harit Guhananth (LS/H) will provide depth and versatility.

Ramsey is in a rare rebuilding year with seniors Bradley Weiner (T), Sebastian Romero (MD) and Paul Pawlik (T) the foundation for a better future for the Rams.

River Dell has a good senior leadership group with Jacob Ceylan (J), Ryan Iacovone (T), Liam Schwabik (MD) and Brian Winger (T) but whether the Golden Hawks can maintain domination of the division depends on how quickly athletes like Dinesh Doobay (J), Lucas Lopez (D) and Aidan Grivas (LS/MD) develop.

Westwood shows a lot of potential and figures to improve with the top candidates senior Aidan Carranza (S) and juniors Andrew Foote (T) and Anthony Valerie (LS).

United

Bergen Catholic will contend in the league and Bergen County E meet with a senior core that includes Brendan O'Rourke (D) and Jason Lessieu (J/H). Junior thrower Benji Shue is already the Bergen County record holder in the discus. Will the shot be next. Junior Andrew Jeremiah Boakye leads a sprint squad that is quietly among the best in the state.

DePaul is improving behind seniors Kevin Bornemann (MD), Richard Roscio (LS) and Johnathon Long (MD). Look for football standouts juniors Dez Jones and Elijah Burress to break out in the sprints.

Don Bosco is on the the upswing with reigning state triple jump champion Bobby Mays (J) looking to become Bergen's second 50-footer. Providence commit Ryan Locicero (MD/D) and seniors Malik Sheppard (J/H) , Kyle Irving (J) and Lamont Lester (T) are also potential state medalists while junior sprinters Joseph D'Angelo and Gregory Celariste can help the Ironmen reach for County group and league titles.

Paramus Catholic has a lot of high end talent starting with state winter medalist Adrian Laing (H/S), seniors Corey Sanders (LS/MD/H) and Antonio Colon and juniors Cicai Jarmillo (H) and Jayden Candelaria (H/S). Soph Marcelo Giglio (PV) will also be in contention for league and county group honors. But it's junior James Dely (S/H) who could really draw attention if he's recovered from a serious football injury.

St, Joseph may have its largest team in decades and with seniors Jimmy Montesanto (H/J), R.J. Buscher (T), juniors Liam Stagg (T), Kevin Konovitch (T) and Mekhi Rossignol (S) and soph Will Rosario (S) could make noise, especially in the relay.

NJIC

American

Bogota is very young with mostly freshmen and sophomores. Sophs Emmanuel Marin (MD), Hussain Salam (D) and Zohaib Syed (D) should mature the quickest.

Elmwood Park has veterans returning in every event, led by seniors David Rojas (T/PV), Peter Guzman (D), Isaac Cruz and juniors Matt Stahkowski (LS) and Joel Morales (S). Transfers Jahil Baxley (D) and Darreyle Simpson (J) should help.

Hasbrouck Heights are contenders again, with seniors Evan Werner (LS/MD), Matt Quish (T), Eric Newman (LS), Anthony Cummings (PV/T), Ayaan Modak (D), Joe Formisano (T), Tyler Cappadonna (T) and Jack Bruton (MD) comprising a strong veteran corps. The junior class is deep and talented led by All-North Jersey distance runner Aidan Morrow, Sebastian Broncato (H/MD), Max Mazza (H/MD), Ryan Ober (H/MD), Joe Russo (T), Oscar Solis (T), Matt Murillo (H/J) and Aidan Vidal (H) and soph Michael Napolitano (S) is one of the best sprinters in North Jersey.

Lodi has a new head coach in Matthew Loosse and he welcomes senior Jack Monolucas (J) and junior Max Veloz (LS) as the Rams try to rebuild.

Palisades Park did not submit information.

Ridgefield did not submit information.

Wood-Ridge is perhaps the second best team in the division with a great veteran roster including seniors Klejdi Elezaj (T/S), Antonio Loyola (S), Danyel Garcia (T) and Vlad Schultz (H) and juniors Jaydin Punt (J/S), Ben Lopez (J/T) and Shaun Fernandez (LS/J).

Colonial

Butler did not submit information.

Eastern Christian did not submit information.

Garfield did not submit information.

As usual, Glen Rock is a contender for the divisional and perhaps county group titles. Seniors Ben Habler (D) and Ben Raser (D/PV) and juniors Tyler Caswell, the group 1 55 hurdle state champ who might be better at the 110 and 400 meter hurdle distances. Juniors Harrison Wortley (S/T) and Devin Smith (D) will also contribute.

Hawthorne has a trio of productive seniors in JC Mendoza (S), Tyler Lizardo (S) and Neo Bernabe (T), but its soph Carter Solloway (LS), who is the most exciting athlete on the team.

Hawthorne Christian did not submit information.

Manchester did not submit information.

Pompton Lakes did not submit information.

Saddle Brook did not submit information.

National

Becton won its first winter sectional in coach Quinn Geraghty's third season and now turn its attention to trying to add a spring track title. The Wildcats return seniors Jaydon Gilkes (J/S), Chris Zawadzki (T) and Jasdeep Nagra (H/J) and juniors Gustavo Costa (S), Stephen Longo (MD) and Max Thorn (D) and can win the league as well.

Lyndhurst has a new coach in Ed Tessalone, replacing the now retired legend, Tom Shoebridge. He has a very good senior class with senior Tyler Wise (S), Jake Herman (T), Anthony Santana (H/J), Daniel Mabande (J), Renzo Palaez (S/J) and Joe Alexander (PV).

North Arlington's winter head coach Kevin Blackford takes over in the spring and has seniors Fabrizio Garcia (S) and Declan Hughes (S), Ibrahim Gabr (S/J) and Adam Gabr (T).

Rutherford needs its younger athletes to step up so that its veterans, seniors James Alati (H/J/T), and Marco Bozza-Caballero (S) and junior Calvin Jordan (T) can contend for titles.

Secaucus did not submit information.

St. Mary did not submit information.

Wallington did not submit information.

Weehawken did not submit information.

Patriot

Cresskill did not submit information.

Dwight Englewood is looking to defend its league title, Noah Thomas, Jack Park, Andersen Thompson, and Matthew Suh lead with Carlos Moncion, Sebastian Chang, Vir Juneja, and Jesse Lucy adding depth.

Emerson has an excellent group of freshmen and juniors but the senior anchors, Eddie Schels (T), Alex Talmazan (D), Nate Falcon (J/S) and Anthony DeLalla (PV) will keep the Cavos afloat.

Head cross-country coach Tim Ryan takes over at Leonia and he starts his tenure with probably the best runner Leonia has ever had, indoor state 400 champion Jaden Marchan (S/J), who's headed for Georgetown. Seniors Omar Brown (S) and Raymond Hong (H) are other outstanding veterans while juniors Ian Cortez (MD), Elad Frominos (D) and Chris Maruyama (LS) and soph Gabe Jang (T) should improve markedly.

Midland Park has one of the best junior classes in Panther history and the quintet of Jake Douma (T), Nick Esposito (S/H), Julius Catuogno (T), Jake Abramson (T), and Charlie Denekamp (LS/H) could score a lot of points in every meet they compete in.

New Milford has good depth with senior Edwin Sanjay (LS) and Sebastian Herrera (D) the top returning lettermen.

Park Ridge has an excellent senior distance group of Patrick Tallman, Joshua Pena, Michael Martinez and Jonathan Winter Roach. Junior William O'Donovan (D) and sophs Jason Pantaleo (S), Matthews Burns (J), Bryce Nelsen DeFalco (T) and Gavin Nelsen DeFalco (T) provide depth.

Saddle River Day did not submit information.

Waldwick has a solid senior group paced by State Meet of Champs cross-country qualifier Marshall Carver (D), Alex Wang (J), Bryce Hamilton (S), Dale Toribio (S) and Emran Nisseri (T)

Others

Kinnelon has a strong returning nucleus with seniors Matt Kispert (S/J) and Kyle Bjornson (D) and juniors Joseph Mendy (S/J), Jaival Kang (S/J0, Will Portman (MD), Jayden Hur (MD), Ryan Geng (T), Nick Petruccelli (T), Dom Petruccelli (T), Mahammad Almosbeh (H) and Andrew Michalowicz (J).

