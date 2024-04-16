Boys track and field: Bulldogs finish fifth at Perry Invite

Apr. 15—PERRY — Chance Egbert and Kinnick Monohon each picked up wins on Thursday for the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team at the Perry Invitational. The Bulldogs placed fifth overall as a team in the meet with 36 total points scored.

Monohon edged Perry senior Tristyn Steil for the high jump title as both jumpers were able to clear five feet, doing so with fewer attempts. Egbert, meanwhile, claimed the 200-meter dash for Ottumwa crossing the finish line in 23.72 seconds to edge Boone junior Lucas Boucher.

Egbert was also part of Ottumwa's top finish in a relay race at Perry, leading off the shuttle hurdle team's third-place effort. Tate Frueh, Efren Huerta and Joe Graeve joined Egbert in producing a time of 1:15.44.

The Ottumwa boys and girls track and field teams are both scheduled to be home on Tuesday. The Bulldogs host Pella, Fairfield, Knoxville, Iowa City West, Wayne, Newton and Burlington in the Don Newell Classic at Schafer Stadium starting at 4 p.m.