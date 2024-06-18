Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Josef Book

Jun. 17—If it hadn't been for his older sister, Josef Book would've never even thought to try his hand at hurdles. Since Rebecca Book, a 2019 graduate of East Juniata, leaped over hurdles during her high school career, Josef Book decided to follow in her footsteps, and ultimately discovered he had a hidden talent.

That talent has earned him three state medals in his time at East Juniata. One of those medals was a state title in the 110-meter high hurdles that he won this year. Book also pocketed a bronze medal in the 300-meter intermediates.

Book's pair of top-three finishes at the state meet is the reason why he's The Daily Item's Male Track Athlete of the Year.

Book struck gold in the Class 2A 110 final when he edged a fellow District 4 competitor, Central Columbia's Cole Bradley, with a 14.34. Bradley ran a 14.47 to take silver.

"Coming into that race I knew I was one of the top seeds, and I (felt) like that race could have definitely been mine to win," Book said. "That's just what I went out there and did.

"Other than (Rebecca) doing them, there wouldn't have been a reason for me to have done them. But now it's just every aspect of it, and going over those barriers is just really enjoyable for me."

Book ran a 39.21 to take third in the 300. The top two finishers were both from Slippery Rock, which ended up winning the 2A team title. Levi Prementine popped a 38.63 to win the gold while Eli Anderson recorded a 39.05 for the silver.

Book's performance at Shippensburg was a vast improvement from last season's showing. Book turned in eighth in the 300 with a time of 46.24 seconds while not making it out of the preliminaries in the high hurdles.

"The bronze in the 3s is definitely pretty good — it's a huge improvement from last year from getting eighth," Book said. "To come out here and even medal at states is just amazing for me to do. I definitely could've done better, but I'm not upset with getting third either."

According to East Juniata coach Johnna Towsey, Book stood out at hurdles ever since his freshman year. Book attended a hurdles camp in the summer before his sophomore year. Book also learned a lot of from former East Juniata hurdler Rowan Smith. Smith is now a decathlete at Susquehanna.

"He put a lot of time and technique learning how to hurdle well," Towsey said. "He's progressed nicely... He's a good team role model."

Book winning a gold and bronze at Seth Grove Stadium made it much more significant for him as he's joining Shippensburg's track and field team as a hurdler. According to Book, he liked the fact that Shippensburg competes at a higher level than most Division II programs. Shippensburg is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

Book plans to major in mechanical engineering at Shippensburg.

"Their schooling in the first place is pretty good, and I think it's gonna further my education the way I want to, and help me get a good career," Book said. "But it also has a great track program, which will further my ability to hurdle and become just even better than I am already."