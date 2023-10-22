Boys tennis state finals roundup: Okemos takes seventh in Division 1

Okemos had 11 points while finishing seventh at the Division 1 state finals.

Rikhil Rajanikanth reached the semifinals at No. 2 singles while leading the performances for the Wolves.

Okemos had two other flights reach the quarterfinals in Shaurya Padwal (No. 4 singles) and the No. 1 doubles team of Kai Minamisono and Alex Zhang.

Holt finished with three points and had senior Justin Jenkins reach the quarterfinals at No. 4 singles.

DIVISION 3

Haslett had an area-best six points while DeWitt and Mason each finished with three points at the state finals.

Ian Opel reached the semifinals at No. 2 singles to lead the Vikings. Haslett also had Sree Komirisetty reach the quarterfinals at No. 1 singles.

DeWitt was led by Sam Buchinger, who reached the quarterfinals at No. 4 singles before falling.

Mason’s Jayden Miller reached the quarterfinals at No. 1 singles.

DIVISION 4

Williamston had six points to lead thea rea teams competing at the state finals. The Hornets a pair of doubles flights reach the quarterfinals in the No. 2 tandem of Owen Masi and Jack Robke and the No. 4 pairing of Devin Yadav and Kaden Steinke.

Lansing Christian’s Stephen Gollapalli reached the quarterfinals at No. 1 singles. The Pilgrims finished with two points.

DIVISION 2

East Lansing finished with one point at the state finals. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Grant Pennock and Nat Hickner was the lone flight to win a match for the Trojans.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Boys tennis state final: Okemos places seventh in Division 1