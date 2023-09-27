BOYS TENNIS: Sectional features 3 conference champs

Sep. 27—The Howard County boys tennis landscape has enjoyed a noticeable upswing this year. Kokomo won the North Central Conference title for the first time since 2016, Western broke through to win the Hoosier Conference for the first time since joining the conference in 2015 and Eastern captured the Hoosier Heartland Conference crown.

To illustrate the local resurgence, those three teams and Northwestern are a combined 53-21.

They'll all battle it out this week in the Kokomo Sectional.

"It's good to see the depth is back in the sectional maybe that's been lacking some in the past," Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. "Obviously, Kokomo has had a tremendous year; winning the NCC is never easy. Same with Western [winning the HC] — that was a big victory for them. Obviously, those are the two favorites coming into it.

"I think whoever comes out of our sectional is going to represent in the regional well. I think they'll have a shot of going on," he added.

Indeed, the Kokomo Regional looks winnable as the Carmel Sectional winner has been moved to a different regional. Fourteen-time state champion Carmel had dominated the regional for years. Now, the winners from the Kokomo, Logansport and Harrison sectionals will be joined by the Frankfort Sectional winner.

But first things first — the sectional, which also has a slightly revised look. The IHSAA moved Tipton to the Alexandria Sectional, which left the Kokomo Sectional with the five Howard County teams.

Play begins today with Eastern (10-7) vs. Kokomo (16-5). The semifinals are Thursday with Western (15-5) vs. Northwestern (12-4) in one match and the Eastern-Kokomo winner vs. Taylor in the other match. The championship is Friday.

"It looks incredibly competitive," Western coach Judson Quinn said. "You can't count anybody out. You have four teams with talented players that are used to winning so there should be a lot of close matches and whoever comes out on top will have truly earned it."

Northwestern is the two-time defending sectional champion, but the Tigers have a young lineup this year and are definite underdogs against Western. The Panthers beat the Tigers 5-0 on Sept. 5. In addition, Western singles players and doubles teams went a combined 4-0 against Northwestern in head-to-head matchups in the Hoosier Conference tournament.

"Western is having a very good year," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. "Depth is what wins this time of year. Western has a deep team. We understand that we are not a favorite. Our guys feel like we have nothing to lose. Western and Kokomo are the teams to beat. We are going to have to grind and play smart to have a chance."

EASTERN VS. KOKOMO

The opening math today pits Flanary against his former team. Flanary coached at Kokomo from 2002-20 and guided the Kats to 16 sectional championships and seven regional championships. Following a two-year break, he took the Eastern job for his second stint with the Comets.

"It's going to be different, for sure, just a little awkward," Flanary said of facing the Kats. "The nice thing for me is it's a win-win. I know they're having a great year and if our boys are able to compete and shock the world, good for our boys. If not, I'll be pulling for Kokomo. [Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger] is a buddy of mine and I coached [the Kat seniors] when they were freshmen. I'm happy they've had a good season."

Likewise, Taflinger has similar feelings about having to coach against Flanary.

"I'm glad the coaches don't have to play in the sectionals. Shawn can still destroy me on the tennis courts," he joked. "Coach Flanary has been a huge blessing to me as a mentor and coaching friend. He did such a good job with Kokomo tennis and has quickly built up the Eastern program in one year."

Following a pair of rebuilding years, the Kats have returned to prominence this year. They won their first North Central Conference title since 2017 and head into the sectional with a 16-5 record. That is more wins than their previous two seasons combined.

"I don't get caught up in wins and losses," Travis Taflinger said. "Coach [Brett] Heflin and I just want to see our guys play Kokomo tennis. That means they love others over themselves in unity, always give complete effort and play smart on and off the courts. I'm so thankful for the players on this team, their buy-in to our purpose and the seniors who lead by example."

Kokomo is led by a rock-solid singles lineup of Caleb Taflinger at No. 1, Andrew Guerre at No. 2 and Mitch McClelland at No. 3. The Kats have a solid young core in Caleb Taflinger, who is a sophomore, and the freshman duo of McClelland and No. 1 doubles player Micah Taflinger.

Like the Kats, the Comets have made big strides this year. At 10-7, they have made a six-win improvement from last year.

"I'll be honest, I think the kids maybe exceeded my expectations a little bit," Flanary said. "They've competed well. We didn't really think winning [the Hoosier Heartland Conference] was on our radar. To accomplish that was exciting. ... I'm proud of the work and the results the boys have had this year."

The Comets' strongest points are No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles. Colton Lindsay has a 13-5 record at No. 2 singles and Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton are 16-3 at No. 2 doubles. The No. 1 doubles team of Parker Rogers and Sam Torivo has a 10-8 record.

NW VS. WESTERN

Following back-to-back sectional championships, Northwestern came into the season with a rebuilt lineup. The Tigers have built on their success by going 12-4 in the regular season.

"Couldn't be happier with how the regular season went," Woods said. "We went in to it losing five guys off of last year's team. If we finished .500, we felt like that would be a good year. We far surpassed that and could have had a couple more if not for heat cancellations.

"From the beginning, we had in mind this being a two-year process. Next year we have everyone coming back. We had a number of guys get some valuable experience at positions. We had two sophomores and two freshman with winning records at their spots."

Landen Begley leads the Tigers with a 15-5 record at No. 3 singles. Eythen Fogg and Adam Lesko are 14-6 at No. 2 doubles, Conner Gaier and Hayden Cook are 14-7 at No. 1 doubles and Ian Woods is 10-7 at No. 2 singles.

Western is looking to break through and win its first sectional since 2017. The Panthers have played well throughout the season.

"I've loved this season and the boys have had so much fun together.," Quinn said. "We've gotten to spend a ton of time on and off the court together and share a bunch of awesome experiences this season. Winning two invites and the conference was a testament to the hard work they've put in and they'll continue to keep working hard and never give up until they reach their goals."

The Panthers have strong records at all five points: Miles Bowley is 16-6 at No. 1 singles, Evan Trauring is 16-4 at No. 2 singles, Charlie Gilbert is 15-5 at No. 3 singles, Kaleb York and Aidan Mawbey are 11-9 at No. 1 doubles and Evan Butcher and James Paden are 20-2 at No. 2 doubles. Trauring, Gilbert and the Butcher-Paden team all won Hoosier Conference titles.

"Northwestern is a well-rounded team. We will have to play well at all five spots to get past them," Quinn said.

OTHER SECTIONALS

In the Logansport Sectional, Carroll faces Twin Lakes in the opener, and Cass takes on Logan in a semifinal match. Delphi awaits the Carroll-Twin Lakes winner in the other semifinal.

In the Peru Sectional, Maconaquah meets Manchester in the opener, and Peru is matched against Wabash in a semifinal match. Rochester rounds out the all-Three Rivers Conference field. Peru won the TRC title.

In the Alexandria Sectional, which has four teams, Tipton faces the host Tigers in the opening round. Frankton and Elwood are in the other match.

Bryan Gaskins is the Tribune's sports editor. He may be reached at bryan.gaskins@kokomotribune.com or 765-454-8567.