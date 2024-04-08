Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens at Redwood Valley

Apr. 7—REDWOOD FALLS — The Willmar boys tennis team opened the season Saturday at the Redwood Valley triangular.

Teams played six singles and three doubles matches one set each.

Montevideo beat Willmar 6-3 and Redwood Valley defeated Willmar 5-4.

"It took a little bit of warming up with the Montevideo match, but then they played better against Redwood Valley," Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said. "The wind was really blowing and our guys struggled adapting to it."

Willmar plays in a triangular at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sartell. Detroit Lakes also competes.