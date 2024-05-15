Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall to No. 3 Knights in 8AA

May 14—MONTICELLO — The Willmar boys tennis team saw its team season end with a 7-0 loss to St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday at Monticello High School.

The third-seeded Knights beat the sixth-seeded Cardinals 7-0 in a first-round Section 8AA-south match.

The loss comes after Willmar had won its first game of the season Monday, a 4-3 victory over Fergus Falls.

"Yes, yesterday was pretty good," Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said.

Willmar next prepares for the Section 8AA individual tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. Monday in Becker.

New London-Spicer won all its matches on the court in straight sets to cruise to the victory at Osakis.

Jowell Gamez won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles over the Silverstreaks' Tyler Stier. Henry Vetsch won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles over Osakis' Preston Steinert for the Wildcats. Lucas Christopherson won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles for NLS over Dyland Hetland.

Osakis forfeited at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Perham won three of the four singles matches en route to a victory over New London-Spicer at the Osakis triangular.

Jovial Martinez won 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 3 singles over the Yellowjackets' Maddax Happel.

Henry Vetsch and Owen Lee won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles over Perham's Sam Brown and Kaleb Frohling and Ethan Wenke and Lucas Poverud won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles over the Yellowjackets' Ethan Kinn and Paytan Myers.

Singles

(1) Mason Happel, P, def. Jowell Gamez, 6-4, 6-3 ... (2) Reid Wokasch, P, def. Jackson Barber, 6-3, 6-3 ... (3) Jovial Martinez, NLS, def. Maddax Happel, 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 ... (4) Noah Brasel, P, def. Vaugh Hanson, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

Doubles

(1) Hudson Hackel/Brekken Wokasch, P, def. Austin Okuly/Adam Palmer, 6-0, 6-0 ... (2) Henry Vetsch/Owen Lee, NLS, def. Sam Brown/Kaleb Frohling, 6-1, 6-3 ... (3) Ethan Wenke/Lucas Poverud, NLS, def. Ethan Kinn/Paytan Myers, 6-2, 6-0

Minnewaska got the sweep over host St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John's Prep at Collegeville.

At No. 4 singles, the Lakers' Aidric Vold won a three-set match over Parker Pan, 6-4, 5-7, 7-2.

Minnewaska also had two 6-0, 6-0 doubles wins from Carter LeClair and Drew Bleick at No. 1 and Xavier Johnson and Carson Beyer at No. 3.

After getting shut out in the first set, Minnewaska's Riley Thorfinnson came back to win at No. 3 singles in the Lakers' victory over North Branch at Collegeville.

Thorfinnson got his comeback win over the Vikings' Ben Rossini, 0-6, 6-2, 10-7.

The Lakers were a perfect 3-0 in doubles play. In the top doubles match, Minnewaska's Connor Quelle and Tenzin Dahl beat Isaiah Das and Ethan Thelander, 6-1, 6-1.

Litchfield swept doubles play in a victory against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Benson.

At No. 2 doubles, the Dragons' Mathias Bruning and Tommy Wittrock won 6-0, 6-0 against the Braves' Brandon Sondag and Joey Wilcox.

At No. 3 singles, Benson/KMS' Max Young picked up a three-set victory over Grayson Swenson, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.