Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats shut out MACCRAY Wolverines at home

Apr. 23—NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer boys tennis team stormed past MACCRAY on Tuesday evening.

NLS swept the Wolverines in the non-conference matchup, 7-0. MACCRAY, which has seven players on its roster, forfeited all its doubles matches due to three players unable to compete.

NLS' Jowell Gamez swept the Wolverines' Matt Wadsworth in two sets (6-0, 6-0). Henry Vetsch, Jovial Martinez and Adam Palmer also earned wins for the Wildcats.

MACCRAY plays host to Yellow Medicine East at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Clara City. NLS goes to Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Otters edged Willmar in the triangular at Fergus Falls.

The Cardinals' points came from No. 1 singles player Ryan Newberg and the No. 1 doubles team of Gabe LaRue and Brandon Valladares and the No. 2 doubles team of Sam Loerzel and Carter Newberg. Willmar was forced to forfeit No. 4 singles.

Willmar plays the St. Cloud Crush at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Tech.

Sartell improved to 3-1 in the Central Lakes Conference and 5-1 overall with the victory over Willmar at Fergus Falls.

Willmar's Ryan Newberg lost 0-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 at No. 1 singles to Loolin Otto.

Litchfield swept singles play in a Wright County Conference win over host Delano.

Lincoln Dille, Tommy Wittrock, Mathias Bruning and Jordan Turner all came up with singles wins for the Dragons. The Dragons' Josh Blomberg and Alex Nelson added a victory at No. 1 singles.

Litchfield next competes with Minnewaska and New London-Spicer in the Sartell quadrangular at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Minnewaska earned victories from Tenzin Dahl at No. 2 singles and swept the doubles to beat Montevideo in a West Central Conference match at Glenwood.

The Lakers' doubles teams of Drew Blieck and Carter LeClair at No. 1, Marshall Kopp and Landon Schiffler at No. 2 and Tyler Kohn and Xavier Johnson at No. 3 all emerged with victories.

Kohn and Johnson beat the Thunder Hawks' Brayden Johnson and Tristan Hendrickson 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Minnewaska next competes with Litchfield and New London-Spicer in the Sartell quadrangular at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Sartell. The Thunder Hawks play host to New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at New London.

Yellow Medicine East snuck past Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd behind its singles players at Granite Falls.

YME, 2-5 overall, got singles victories from Ryan Syring, Karter Canatsey and Ryan Brouwer. LQPV/Dawson-Boyd's Mitchell Myers won at No. 3 singles.

Also winning for the Sting was Enrique Yonez and Cyril Chase-Pendleton at No. 2 doubles.

LQPV/DB plays Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Benson. YME plays MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Clara City.