Boys tennis roundup: NLS sweeps past St. John's Prep

Apr. 12—ST. CLOUD — The New London-Spicer boys tennis team secured a 7-0 non-conference victory over St. John's Prep on Friday at St. Cloud Apollo High School.

New London-Spicer's closest match came at No. 2 singles. The Wildcats' Henry Vetsch defeated Jackson Hoover 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7).

All of New London-Spicer's other victories came in straight sets without tiebreakers.

The Wildcats' next match is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Minnewaska.

Singles

(1) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def Mason Grove, 6-1, 6-4 ... (2) Henry Vetsch, NLS, def Jackson Hoover, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7) ... (3) Jovial Martinez, NLS, def William Rasinger, 6-1, 6-3 ... (4) Adam Palmer, NLS, def Caiden Danielson, 6-2, 6-0Doubles(1) Jackson Barber/Austin Okuly, NLS, def Ben St. Hilare/Eli Burnham, 6-1, 6-1 ... (2) Owen Lee/Lucas Poverud, NLS, def Jackson Glomski/Boothe Everett-Towner, 6-0, 7-5 ... (3) Vaughn Hanson/Ethan Wenke, NLS, def Parker Pan/Landon Martin-Chaffee, 6-3, 6-3

Minnewaska earned victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and No.s 1 and 2 doubles to beat Perham at Glenwood.

Connor Quelle won at No. 1 singles and Tenzie Dahl prevailed at No. 2 singles for the Lakers. Drew Blieck and Carter LeClair earned the point at No. 1 doubles and Marshall Kopp and Landon Schiffler won at No. 2 doubles for Minnewaska.

The Lakers next play two matches beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead. Minnewaska plays East Grand Forks at 11 a.m. and then faces Moorhead at 2 p.m. Benson plays Moorhead at 11 a.m. and East Grand Forks at 2 p.m.

Tenzin Dahl, Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair all earned victories at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles in Minnewaska's victory over Crookston at Glenwood.

The Lakers also earned victories from Marshall Kopp and Landon Schiffler at No. 2 doubles and Xavier Johnson and Carson Beyer at No. 3 doubles.