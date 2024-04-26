Boys tennis roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks thwart NLS Wildcats, 4-3

Apr. 25—MONTEVIDEO — The Montevideo boys tennis team won two of three doubles matches to lock up a 4-3 home win over New London-Spicer on Thursday.

At No. 2 doubles, Montevideo's team of Jackson Viessman and Patrick Baukol won a second-set tiebreaker to beat Owen Lee and Lucas Poverud, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1). Tristan Hendrickson and Brayden Johnson added a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Vaughn Hanson and Ethan Wenke at No. 3 doubles.

Gabe Lindeman and Gavin Marty added singles wins for the Thunder Hawks at Nos. 2 and 4.

In No. 1 singles, NLS's Jowell Gamez won a three-set match over Simon Fitzkappes, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. The Wildcats also won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles. Jackson Barber and Austin Okuly beat Hunter Anspach and Kyle Canatsey, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Montevideo is host to MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Clara City. New London-Spicer is host to Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

St. Cloud cruised past Willmar as no matches went more than two sets at Tech High School.

The Crush are 1-3 in the Central Lakes Conference and 5-5 overall record. Willmar falls to 0-4 in the conference and 0-6 overall.

Willmar and Moorhead next play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Alexandria.