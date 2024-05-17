Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield's doubles put Dragons into Section 2A semis

May 16—WELLS — A sweep in doubles play vaulted fifth-seeded Litchfield over fourth-seeded Blue Earth in the opening round of the Section 2A team playoffs Thursday at United South Central.

Litchfield advanced with a 4-3 victory.

The Dragons' Josh Blomberg and Alex Nelson claimed No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. The No. 2 team of Mathias Bruning and Tommy Wittrock, and the No. 3 duo of Jordan Turner and Matt Defries both won 6-3, 6-2.

Lincoln Dille added a victory at No. 1 singles over the Buccaneers' Joe Frundt, 6-3, 6-3.

The Dragons advance to play top-seeded Mound-Westonka at the Swanson Center at 10 a.m. Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The White Hawks beat No. 8 Fairmont 6-1 on Thursday. The winner plays for the 2A championship at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The Wildcats got three wins from their singles players in their victory over Redwood Valley at New London.

Jowell Gamez won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles over the Cardinals' Zack Lundeen. Jackson Barber won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles against Redwood Valley's Yzykiel Rendon. Jovial Martinez won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3 singles over the Cardinals' Zach Malacek.

Henry Vetsch and Owen Lee also won at No. 2 doubles for the Wildcats. The duo beat Redwood Valley's Cayden Johnson-Mariner and Mason Davis in two sets (6-4, 7-5).

Ryan Syring won at No. 1 singles and Karter Canatsey won at No. 2 to lead Yellow Medicine East past MACCRAY in its regular-season finale at Granite Falls.

The Section 3A playoffs start Monday. YME is the fourth seed and is host to fifth-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The winner moves to the Section 3A tournament Tuesday at Redwood Valley High School. The semifinals and finals are Tuesday.

The YME/LQPV/D-B winner plays top-seeded Montevideo, which has a first-round bye.