Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons take 2 of 3 matches at St. James

Apr. 14—ST. JAMES — The Litchfield boys tennis team earned wins against St. James and Fairmont to finish with a 2-1 record at the St. James tournament on Saturday.

Litchfield beat St. James 4-3 and Fairmont 5-2, falling 5-2 to Winona Cotter.

The Dragons' Lincoln Dille went undefeated at No. 1 singles in the tournament. He beat St. James' Andrei Rivera 7-5, 6-2, Cotter's Ondrej Vitasek 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 and Fairmont's Dominic Lund-May 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 3 and No. 4 singles, Mathias Bruning and Jordan Turner each earned two wins.

Bruning beat St. James' Rylan Meyer and Fairmont's Wylee Frederiksen, losing to Cotter's Hamilton Brewer. Turner defeated St. James' Xander Brown and Fairmont's Reed Wagner, falling to Cotter's Mateo Ardines.

Litchfield's No. 2 doubles pairing of Isaac Elwell and Matt Defries also won two of three matches. The duo beat Cotter's Joseph Row and Trista Davila and Fairmont's Oliver Thedens and Sebastian Castro, losing to St. James' Cohen Danhoff and Noah Sauer.

The Dragons play host to Hutchinson at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Minnewaska swept the Spuds at the Moorhead quadrangular.

There were two matches that went three sets. The Lakers' Riley Thorfinnson beat James Rothisberger 6-2, 4-6, 13-11 at No. 3 singles and Drew Blieck and Carter LeClair beat Fi Kjos and Brody Hansen 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 at No. 1 doubles.

Minnewaska plays in a triangular against Princeton and St. Cloud at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Minnewaska earned two points off of sweeps to storm past East Grand Forks at Moorhead.

The Lakers' Tenzin Dahl beat Thomas McMahon 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Carter LeClair and Drew Blieck defeated Trey D'Heilly and Jeb Haaven-Farstad 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

The Spuds swept the doubles matches to beat Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Moorhead.

Benson/KMS' pair of victories came at No. 2 singles, where Alex Carlson beat Jinu Lee 6-2, 6-1 and at No. 4 singles, where the results were not available.

Benson/KMS takes on New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at New London.

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg got past East Grand Forks behind its singles players at Moorhead.

Max Young and Harold Habben earned wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Benson/KMS also won at No. 4 singles, although the results were not available.

Also winning for Benson/KMS was Logan Schauer and Blake Brehmer at No. 1 doubles.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd finished second and Yellow Medicine East was third at the Worthington doubles tournament.

The Trojans' earned a first-place finish after totaling 150 points, followed by LQPV/DB's 143 and YME's 111.

LQPV/DB's Hudson Giese and Broady Nelson took first place in the black flight, while their teammates Thomas Felton and Tony Reep placed third.

Luke Stock and Gunnar Olson also had a top three finish for LQPV/DB. The duo finished in third place in the red flight.

Doubles results for YME were not available.

LQPV/DB next plays Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood. YME returns to Worthington at 4:30 p.m. Monday for a dual matchup with the Trojans.