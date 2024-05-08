Boys tennis roundup: Brainerd tops Willmar, 7-0

May 7—WILLMAR — Brainerd won all its points on the court in straight sets Tuesday against the Willmar boys tennis team to improve to 7-2 in the Central Lakes Conference and 8-5 overall.

For Willmar, it was the second home meet of the year after Monday's home opener with Alexandria. Willmar is 0-7 in the conference and 0-10 overall.

Willmar plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd in Willmar.

Mound-Westonka cruised past the Dragons as only one match went to three sets at Mound.

Litchfield's Isaac Elwell and Matt Defries lost their No. 2 doubles match to Mound-Westonka's Robbie Davis and Clark Hanson in three sets (6-3, 2-6,10-5).

The Dragons go to St. Peter at 4:30 p.m. Friday for a non-conference matchup.

Carter LeClair and Drew Bleick earned Minnewaska's sole point in its loss at Alexandria.

LeClair and Bleick beat the Cardinals' Lucas Fernholz and Charlie Johnston in three sets, winning 6-7, 6-3, 10-5.

Minnewaska competes in the Detroit Lakes triangular at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Detroit Lakes.